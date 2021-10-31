Is Antonio Brown playing tonight vs. Saints in Week 8?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been sweating over the fitness of star wide receiver Antonio Brown ahead of their Week 8 clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown missed the Buccaneers' 38-3 rout of the Chicago Bears in Week 7 with an ankle injury, but the team was hopeful that he'd be ready for their trip to New Orleans.

So what's the latest on Brown's availability?

Antonio Brown will not play in Week 8 vs. the Saints

The Buccaneers will make the trip to Louisiana without Antonio Brown on board. The wide receiver hadn't practiced all week in the lead-up to the game and won't be on the flight to New Orleans.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bruce Arians ruled out WR Antonio Brown for Sunday’s game vs. Saints. Bruce Arians ruled out WR Antonio Brown for Sunday’s game vs. Saints.

It's a massive blow for the Buccaneers as Brown had been in great form before his injury. The wide receiver had 121 yards on just five catches in the season-opener against the Cowboys. He had only one catch for 17 yards against the Falcons in Week 2 before a knee injury knocked him out of the game.

Brown missed the Buccaneers' Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Rams, which remains Tampa Bay's only defeat of the season so far. He returned for the Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football clash against the New England Patriots and caught seven passes for 63 yards.

He had his best game of the season in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in seven receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. In Week 6, he had another great outing, catching seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown has been Tom Brady's go-to target in clutch situations and the veteran wide receiver will be a huge miss in a big divisional game against the Saints.

How will the Buccaneers' receiving corps look with Brown out vs. Saints in Week 8?

Brown's absence is a big blow, but the Buccaneers have an embarrassment of riches as far as receivers are concerned.

PFF @PFF We get Marshon Lattimore vs Mike Evans this Sunday 👀

We get Marshon Lattimore vs Mike Evans this Sunday 👀https://t.co/ObQOe8dug2

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Tyler Johnson has been more involved in the passing game while running back Leonard Fournette is a significant pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Rob Gronkowski's status may be up in the air, but O.J. Howard is a decent replacement for Brady's favorite target.

When will Antonio Brown return from injury?

It's unclear how severe Brown's ankle injury is. The Buccaneers haven't placed him on the injured reserves list, so expect him to be back on the field shortly. Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 9, so Brown should ideally be back in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team.

