Is Antonio Gibson playing tonight against the New York Giants?

The Washington Football Team's QB carousel will keep spinning, with Taylor Heinicke the latest incumbent. As the WFT head into Week 2, though, there are some questions regarding the running back room, with sophomore running back Antonio Gibson in particular.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Giants ruled out TE Evan Engram with a calf injury, as he’ll miss his second straight game. The #Giants ruled out TE Evan Engram with a calf injury, as he’ll miss his second straight game. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) is a full participant and not listed on the injuy report. Should be good to go. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) is a full participant and not listed on the injuy report. Should be good to go. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Will Antonio Gibson take the field in Week 2?

The WFT listed Gibson as "limited" in Monday's practice, but that was meaningless because the team did not practice on Monday. The "limited" status was out of sheer zeal. Gibson had his shoulder checked in the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he played the rest of the game after being cleared by the medics, finishing the day with 20 runs, 90 rushing yards and catching three passes for 18 yards.

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL Antonio Gibson had 20 carries and also led the WFT in targets (5) today. Antonio Gibson had 20 carries and also led the WFT in targets (5) today.

Gibson has no injury status for Thursday Night Football. Unless something extraordinary rears its head, the RB will take the field against the New York Giants.

Antonio Gibson's injury sheet

The sophomore RB dealt with his share of injuries last year.

At the end of the season, Gibson played through a turf toe injury. When asked about his health during training camp, Gibson said:

"I'm fine. I'm out there making cuts, running routes, blocking, so I'm fine."

Gibson also stated that most times, injuries are not only hard on the physical side of things, but especially the mental aspect of it all:

"When you're injured, it's a lot of mental aspects to it. So even when you're not hurt, sometimes people tend to think about it, you limp, or you're kind of compensating on the other side. So you try to get out of your head, play as fast as you can, worry about it after the game, make sure you treat it up well so you can be ready for the next day."

A turf toe injury can be a tricky injury that requires a lot of time to recover from, and there is a chance a player may never recover fully. That is why the mental aspect is so important, and that's why it's encouraging to see Gibson focusing more on his game than on his injury.

Last year, as a rookie, Gibson posted big numbers. He played 14 games, starting 10. The RB attempted 170 rushes, gaining 795 yards—4.7 on average—and scored 11 touchdowns. In the passing game, he received 36 passes for 247 yds—6.9 on average—but failed to score.

Coincidentally, Gibson's longest run and catch was the same: 40 yards. The rookie RB also suffered two fumbles, losing both.

The expectation for Gibson in 2021

WFT fans have been waiting with bated breath for Gibson's sophomore year. After last week's showing against the Chargers, WFT supporters are confident the RB will steal the show, especially against a Giants defense that allowed 165 rushing yards (Melvin Gordon III 101 yards, Javonte Williams 45 yards, Teddy Bridgewater 19 yards) to the Denver Broncos.

Gibson has a chance to have another monster performance tonight.

