Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Exploring Raiders RB's status for preseason game vs 49ers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:07 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Exploring Raiders RB's status for preseason game vs 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty put up a forgettable performance in the team's preseason Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks last week, recording three carries for -1 yards.

Is Ashton Jeanty playing today?

According to head coach Pete Carroll, the Raiders will give their first team members, including Jeanty, some important snaps in their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. This implies that following a subpar debut, the former Boise State rusher will have an opportunity to make amends on Saturday.

Although it's uncertain how long Jeanty will play in this game, the running back will see some action.

Jeanty enjoyed one of the best running back performances in college football history last year, leading the country in rushing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (2,601), and rushes (374). He helped Boise State to a 12-2 overall record and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance and was voted second in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter of Colorado.

The Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft as they think he has the ability to become a difference-maker in their offense. He showed glimpses of why he was so highly rated in a joint practice with the 49ers on Thursday, and he will try to make an even bigger impression at Allegiant Stadium today.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that he intends to use a number of the team's starters, which might include quarterback Brock Purdy, against Las Vegas. However, a number of San Francisco's starters were unable to participate in Thursday's practice because of injuries.

How to watch Ashton Jeanty's Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers on Saturday?

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, continuing their preseason schedule after their opening game against the Seattle Seahawks ended in a 23-23 tie.

This will be the Raiders' only home preseason game as they are scheduled to return to the road on Aug. 23 against the Arizona Cardinals at 10:00 p.m.

Game details

Date and Time: Saturday, Aug. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NFL Network, FOX5 (locally in Las Vegas)

Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color analyst), Kirk Morrison (analyst)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by John Maxwell
