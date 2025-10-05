  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs Colts

Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs Colts

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:27 GMT
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs Colts (Credits: Getty)

Ashton Jeanty is in his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The skilled running back is already one of the first names on Pete Carroll's team sheet in Las Vegas.

Ad

With the Raiders set to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, let's examine Jeanty's availability.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Ashton Jeanty playing today?

Yes, Ashton Jeanty is playing in today's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The highly rated running back isn't dealing with any injury in the lead-up to the game. So, he'll feature barring any last-minute injury setback.

The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft, and the Boise State Broncos product has been ever-present in their starting lineups for the campaign. Jeanty was one of the most durable players at his position in college, and he's keeping to that reputation at the professional level.

Ad

While Jeanty is set to feature, the injury status of some of his teammates is less clear. According to the Raiders' official website, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and cornerback Eric Stokes are listed as questionable. Bowers is dealing with a knee injury, Mayer has a head injury, and Stokes is nursing a knee issue.

Furthermore, Justin Shorter, Maxx Crosby, Decamerion Richardson and Brennan Jackson are listed on the injury report. They're dealing with a plethora of issues, but enter the game without a designation.

Ad
Ad

How has Ashton Jeanty performed this season?

Ashton Jeanty has performed admirably to start his NFL career. The former Boise State standout has posted a stat line of 68 carries, 282 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's added seven catches, 20 receiving yards and two receiving TDs for good measure.

Jeanty had his breakout game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. The Raiders' RB1 touched Ben Johnson's side, posting a stat line of 21 carries, 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns (one rushing and two receiving). However, it wasn't enough as the team slumped to their third loss of the season.

Ad

Raiders’ fans will hope that Jeanty and Co. can pull off a win over an in-form Colts side. Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications