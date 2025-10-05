Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs Colts

Ashton Jeanty is in his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The skilled running back is already one of the first names on Pete Carroll's team sheet in Las Vegas.With the Raiders set to play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, let's examine Jeanty's availability.Is Ashton Jeanty playing today?Yes, Ashton Jeanty is playing in today's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The highly rated running back isn't dealing with any injury in the lead-up to the game. So, he'll feature barring any last-minute injury setback.The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft, and the Boise State Broncos product has been ever-present in their starting lineups for the campaign. Jeanty was one of the most durable players at his position in college, and he's keeping to that reputation at the professional level.While Jeanty is set to feature, the injury status of some of his teammates is less clear. According to the Raiders' official website, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and cornerback Eric Stokes are listed as questionable. Bowers is dealing with a knee injury, Mayer has a head injury, and Stokes is nursing a knee issue.Furthermore, Justin Shorter, Maxx Crosby, Decamerion Richardson and Brennan Jackson are listed on the injury report. They're dealing with a plethora of issues, but enter the game without a designation.How has Ashton Jeanty performed this season?Ashton Jeanty has performed admirably to start his NFL career. The former Boise State standout has posted a stat line of 68 carries, 282 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's added seven catches, 20 receiving yards and two receiving TDs for good measure.Jeanty had his breakout game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. The Raiders' RB1 touched Ben Johnson's side, posting a stat line of 21 carries, 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns (one rushing and two receiving). However, it wasn't enough as the team slumped to their third loss of the season.Raiders’ fans will hope that Jeanty and Co. can pull off a win over an in-form Colts side. Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 p.m. ETTV channel: FOXVenue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana