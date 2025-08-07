Is Ashton Jeanty playing today? Raiders rookie RB's status for preseason opener vs. Seahawks explored

Ashton Jeanty was one of the top picks in April's draft. He made defenders look clueless at the collegiate level, and many are curious about whether he could continue that form in the NFL.Jeanty and the Raiders will start their preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Let's examine if he'll be available for the matchup.Is Ashton Jeanty playing today?Yes, Ashton Jeanty will play versus the Seattle Seahawks. The running back will make his professional debut against the NFC powerhouse.According to Yahoo Sports, Raiders coach Pete Carroll is looking to play his starters. The report added that Geno Smith, Jeanty and other starters will feature in the game barring any unfortunate occurrences.It's important to note that it would be Carroll's first trip to Seattle since he departed the team. He enjoyed great success with the Seahawks, leading them to multiple postseason berths and a 2014 Super Bowl win.&quot;I loved my time in Seattle and I love the fans, but it is a game for us,&quot; Carroll said on Wednesday, via NFL.com.The report also mentioned that Seattle will pay tribute to Carroll, Smith and linebacker Jamal Adams. They all contributed to the Seahawks' success before moving to Las Vegas.How did Ashton Jeanty perform in college?Ashton Jeanty had an impressive college football career with the Boise State Broncos. He went from priority backup early in his collegiate career to Heisman Trophy contender in his final season.The running back was the most important player of the Boise State team that reached the College Football Playoff in 2024. He was an asset in the run game and an underrated threat in the passing game.Jeanty posted 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 starts last season. He also finished as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.Next up for Jeanty is Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He'll look to leave an impression in his first appearance for the Raiders.