  Is Ashton Jeanty playing today vs the Patriots? Raiders RB's status explored for Week 1 game 

Is Ashton Jeanty playing today vs the Patriots? Raiders RB's status explored for Week 1 game 

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 07, 2025 15:03 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Is Ashton Jeanty playing today vs the Patriots? Raiders RB's status explored for Week 1 game - Source: Imagn

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is the subject of a lot of buzz leading up to the opening game of the 2025 season. He was selected with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jeanty received attention for his exceptional running style shown throughout his college tenure at Boise State, characterized by his remarkable ability to run defenses over.

The rookie rusher aims to start his regular season on a positive note on Sunday when his Raiders face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Will Ashton Jeanty play on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots?

Ashton Jeanty will make his competitive debut in the NFL on Sunday in Foxborough. He is not carrying any injury and is expected to play from the first drive.

The 21-year-old star rusher appeared in all three preseason games, but he only took limited snaps. He had a poor preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks, recording a rushing yardage of -1 on three attempts. However, his performance against the San Francisco 49ers in his second preseason game was better as he gained 35 yards and scored a touchdown on eight touches.

Jeanty only saw four snaps and produced two rushes for five yards in the Raiders' final preseason game.

The 5-foot-8, 208 lbs running back was a sensation in college, particularly in 2024 when he led the FBS in rushing yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29). He finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Jeanty's RB1 status in Las Vegas this season has never been in question, but it's still unclear if he will be given an extensive workload immediately. In any case, fans can expect Jeanty to receive the most touches of any rusher on the Raiders roster in Week 1.

He will have a chance to start the season strong as he takes on the Patriots, who had a run defense that placed in the bottom 10 for yards allowed last season.

How to watch the Raiders vs. Patriots Week 1 game?

The Week 1 game between the Raiders and the Patriots is scheduled to begin at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots and Raiders both had 4-13 records last season, but they both made smart offseason additions and are expected to perform significantly better in 2025.

Play-by-play commentator Spero Dedes and color analyst Adam Archuleta will call the Raiders vs. Patriots game on CBS. Aditi Kinkhabwala will offer game analysis from the sidelines.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

