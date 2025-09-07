Is Ashton Jeanty playing today vs the Patriots? Raiders RB's status explored for Week 1 game 

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is the subject of a lot of buzz leading up to the opening game of the 2025 season. He was selected with the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft.Jeanty received attention for his exceptional running style shown throughout his college tenure at Boise State, characterized by his remarkable ability to run defenses over.The rookie rusher aims to start his regular season on a positive note on Sunday when his Raiders face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.Will Ashton Jeanty play on Sunday vs. the New England Patriots?Ashton Jeanty will make his competitive debut in the NFL on Sunday in Foxborough. He is not carrying any injury and is expected to play from the first drive.The 21-year-old star rusher appeared in all three preseason games, but he only took limited snaps. He had a poor preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks, recording a rushing yardage of -1 on three attempts. However, his performance against the San Francisco 49ers in his second preseason game was better as he gained 35 yards and scored a touchdown on eight touches.Jeanty only saw four snaps and produced two rushes for five yards in the Raiders' final preseason game.The 5-foot-8, 208 lbs running back was a sensation in college, particularly in 2024 when he led the FBS in rushing yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29). He finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote.Jeanty's RB1 status in Las Vegas this season has never been in question, but it's still unclear if he will be given an extensive workload immediately. In any case, fans can expect Jeanty to receive the most touches of any rusher on the Raiders roster in Week 1.He will have a chance to start the season strong as he takes on the Patriots, who had a run defense that placed in the bottom 10 for yards allowed last season.How to watch the Raiders vs. Patriots Week 1 game?The Week 1 game between the Raiders and the Patriots is scheduled to begin at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.The Patriots and Raiders both had 4-13 records last season, but they both made smart offseason additions and are expected to perform significantly better in 2025.Play-by-play commentator Spero Dedes and color analyst Adam Archuleta will call the Raiders vs. Patriots game on CBS. Aditi Kinkhabwala will offer game analysis from the sidelines.Game details:Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ETLocation: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsTV: CBSAnnouncers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, DirecTV, FuboTV