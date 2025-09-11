Is Austin Ekeler playing today vs. the Packers? Commanders RB's status revealed for Week 2 TNF

Austin Ekeler was a key offensive contributor in the Washington Commanders' Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He recorded six rushes for 26 yards and three receptions for 31 yards.While the running back's performance wasn't poor, seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt overshadowed it with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.Let's find out if Ekeler will play in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday after being a subject of a shoulder injury.Will Austin Ekeler play on Thursday night vs. the Green Bay Packers?Austin Ekeler was on the Washington Commanders injury report on Monday with a shoulder injury. He was limited in Tuesday's practice but is expected to play versus the Packers.Ekeler didn't receive an injury designation for Thursday's game even though he was labeled a limited practice participant on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.His practice volume may have been regulated due to a short rest period ahead of Thursday Night Football, rather than an actual shoulder issue.Ekeler would likely continue to share the workload with Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols in Washington's backfield. He's also expected to remain being a valuable presence in the passing offense.Ekeler accumulated 77 carries for 367 yards and four scores during the 2024 regular season, and 35 receptions for 366 yards in 12 games. The running back also appeared in three postseason games, contributing 34 touches and 173 yards.How to watch the Packers vs. Commanders Week 2 Thursday Night Football game?The Green Bay Packers-Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football game will be available on Amazon Prime starting at 8:15 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Al Michaels and color analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be in the commentary booth, while Kaylee Hartung will cover it from the sidelines.Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $15 a month or $139 a year, to watch the game.The other options to stream the game include FuboTV and NFL+ (mobile only).Game info:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinLive Streaming: Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTVAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)