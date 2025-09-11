  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Austin Ekeler playing today vs. the Packers? Commanders RB's status revealed for Week 2 TNF

Is Austin Ekeler playing today vs. the Packers? Commanders RB's status revealed for Week 2 TNF

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:11 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Is Austin Ekeler playing today vs. the Packers? Commanders RB's status revealed for Week 2 TNF (image credit: IMAGN)

Austin Ekeler was a key offensive contributor in the Washington Commanders' Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He recorded six rushes for 26 yards and three receptions for 31 yards.

Ad

While the running back's performance wasn't poor, seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt overshadowed it with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Let's find out if Ekeler will play in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday after being a subject of a shoulder injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Austin Ekeler play on Thursday night vs. the Green Bay Packers?

Austin Ekeler was on the Washington Commanders injury report on Monday with a shoulder injury. He was limited in Tuesday's practice but is expected to play versus the Packers.

Ekeler didn't receive an injury designation for Thursday's game even though he was labeled a limited practice participant on Wednesday for the third consecutive day.

Ad

His practice volume may have been regulated due to a short rest period ahead of Thursday Night Football, rather than an actual shoulder issue.

Ekeler would likely continue to share the workload with Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols in Washington's backfield. He's also expected to remain being a valuable presence in the passing offense.

Ekeler accumulated 77 carries for 367 yards and four scores during the 2024 regular season, and 35 receptions for 366 yards in 12 games. The running back also appeared in three postseason games, contributing 34 touches and 173 yards.

Ad
Ad

How to watch the Packers vs. Commanders Week 2 Thursday Night Football game?

The Green Bay Packers-Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football game will be available on Amazon Prime starting at 8:15 p.m. ET. Play-by-play commentator Al Michaels and color analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be in the commentary booth, while Kaylee Hartung will cover it from the sidelines.

Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $15 a month or $139 a year, to watch the game.

Ad

The other options to stream the game include FuboTV and NFL+ (mobile only).

Game info:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime, NFL+, FuboTV

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications