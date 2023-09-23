Is Austin Ekeler playing in Week 3? Chargers RB’s status explored

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is one of the best and most versatile running backs in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, Ekeler has scored a total of 38 touchdowns, becoming a vital piece to the Chargers' offense.

This season, Ekeler picked up where he left off in Week 1 vs. the Miami Dolphins as he recorded 117 rushing yards off of 16 carries and a touchdown. He also tallied four catches for 47 yards on five targets in the Chargers opening 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In 90 career games played, Ekeler has rushed for 3,844 yards and 29 touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 393 passes for 3,495 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler Injury Update

Austin Ekeler missed last week's game vs. the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. He has also been ruled out for this Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as he's nursing an injury that has seen him miss six straight practices.

Ekeler provided an update to reporters, saying it won't be a long-term injury:

"Dealing with the ankle, and I've dealt with ankles in the past. You just got to get it to a point where you feel good, where it's taped up and you can actually feel like, 'okay, if I get tackled, it's not gonna be reaggravted and set me back to where I was before, where I could barely walk on it.'

"It's nothing that's gonna be like 'ah he's out for you know, several months,' type of thing. It's a day-to-day, week-to-week, type of situation. I like the progress that I've made so far, so, hopefully back sooner than later."

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

Austin Ekeler injured his ankle in the team's season-opener vs. the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. He exited the game and did not return and he was sidelined for their Week 2 game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke to the media earlier this week and provided an update on Ekeler's status:

“He’s working hard to get back. We’ll see how it goes here in the next few weeks.”

When will Austin Ekeler return?

As of right now, there is no timetable on when Ekeler will return to the field. He didn't practice this week which isn't a good sign of his progress.

Heading into Week 4, his practice statuses should indicate whether or not he's closer to returning to the field. Like Ekeler mentioned in the video above, his injury is being treated on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis.

It doesn't sound like Ekeler will be out long-term, but it seems like he could miss another game or two, given his progress.

Backup running back Joshua Kelly will make a second-straight start this week with Ekeler sidelined. He recorded only 39 yards on 13 carries last week vs. Tennessee, as the Titans held the Chargers to just 61 combined rushing yards.