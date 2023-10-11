Is Austin Ekeler playing this week? Chargers RB's availability status explored in Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler has had an injury-riddled start to the 2023 NFL season. The backfield threat has only played one game this season, and that came in the Chargers' 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

However, there is good news emanating out of Ekeler's camp ahead of Week 5. On Tuesday, October 11, Ekeler told reporters that he is "99% sure" that he will make his return to the field on Monday night when Los Angeles hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Ekeler also added that he participated fully in team practice, something that he hasn't been able to do since Week 1.

So unless there are any setbacks, Ekeler will play in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler's availability is excellent news for the Chargers, as Justin Herbert will have his versatile back in place for a crucial period of the season.

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

Austin Ekeler sustained an ankle injury in the Chargers' opening-week loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ekeler was having a great game before his injury, putting up a stat line of 117 yards on 16 rushes with a TD while catching four passes for 47 yards.

Since Ekeler's injury, the Los Angeles Chargers have gone 2-1 in the 2023 season. The Chargers lost their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans in what was yet another closely fought contest. Then, they pulled off back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers will need a fully fit Ekeler for their next set of fixtures, as they have the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

What to expect from Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023

Austin Ekeler is an offensive coordinator's dream player, as the stocky running back is adept at rushing and catching the ball. In the past three out of four seasons, Ekeler has finished fourth or better at running back in fantasy points.

His fantasy performances are a testament to his versatility on the Gridiron and just how important he is to the Los Angeles Chargers franchise.

Ekeler would be instrumental to any success that Justin Herbert and co have in 2023. The Chargers are looking to make back-to-back postseason appearances and go further than their early exit to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. The franchise has started the season 2-2, so they have a decent chance at achieving their target.