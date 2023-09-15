Is Austin Ekeler starting in Week 2? Chargers RB’s availability status vs. Titans explored

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler requested a trade this past offseason. However, the franchise didn't agree to his demands and kept him with the team.

He started in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and had a productive game, but suffered an ankle injury. Due to it, he missed practices this week, and his status heading into Week 2's game against the Tennessee Titans is uncertain.

Will Austin Ekeler play in Week 2?

Dolphins Chargers Football

As per Daniel Popper of the Athletic, Austin Ekeler will not travel with the team to Nashville. This news gives further evidence that the running back will not play in Week 2.

It will be a huge blow for the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a loss to the Dolphins in Week 1. Ekeler had 117 rushing yards on 16 carries in that game and scored a touchdown. He also had 47 receiving yards on four receptions, and it will be tough for the Chargers to fill his void.

The Titans are a very tricky team, and without Ekeler, the Chargers could possibly lose here. It will be up to Justin Herbert to have a big game and avoid starting the season 0-2.

Last season, he had 204 carries for 915 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 17 games. Out of those 18, five were receiving touchdowns, as Ekeler was crucial in the Chargers' passing game as well.

Who is Austin Ekeler's backup?

Dolphins Chargers Football

Behind Austin Ekeler on the Chargers' running back depth chart are Joshua Kelly, rookie Elijah Dotson and second-year player Isaiah Spiller. Kelly will be the leading back for the Chargers in Week 2, as Brandon Staley will aim to help Herbert spread the ball more in the passing game.

So far in his career, Kelly has played four seasons for the Chargers, in which he has recorded 834 yards on 229 carries and has scored five rushing touchdowns. He isn't the same player as Ekeler, but can certainly contribute in the passing game as well.

