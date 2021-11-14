Is Ben Roethlisberger vaccinated?

Ben Roethlisberger is out of the game against the Detroit Lions today. However, unlike Aaron Rodgers, who had to miss the Green Bay Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week because he was unvaccinated and he had a positive COVID-19 test, Ben Roethlisberger is missing this despite being vaccinated.

Ben Roethlisberger's vaccination status

Ben Roethlisberger is fully vaccinated and therefore requires weekly testing only. Under normal circumstances, he would not have undergone a test that would have reported him COVID-19 positive that rules him out of today's game.

But, being the leader that he is, he decided to self-report after feeling COVID-19 symptoms. Upon being tested voluntarily, it returned a positive test, which ruled him out for the game today.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall. The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall.

Ben Roethlisberger personally confirmed upon being asked that he is vaccinated and mentioned all the protocols he is following. That includes wearing a tracer around his neck that monitors his whereabouts at all times.

Ben Roethlisberger has shown incredible leadership here in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in a pandemic situation. He has followed all the steps designed to protect others from being affected by the contagion.

He vaccinated himself, which reduces the chances of him getting severe COVID.

Then, despite being in a situation where he did not need to get tested on a daily basis, upon noticing the symptoms, he reported them to get himself tested. On getting a positive result, he is now isolating with a tracer on him, which ensures that he does not spread the disease to others.

Is Big Ben eligible to return next week?

Being the leader of the team, such exemplary leadership is sought after and Ben Roethlisberger has certainly met that standard, unlike other quarterbacks who have sought to deflect blame and not follow protocols designed to stop the spread of the virus (not calling any names here).

Additionally, because Ben Roethlisberger was vaccinated, he is now eligible to return for the Pittsburgh Steelers' next game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not being vaccinated would have meant that he is not allowed to return in that window.

For now, he’s only ruled out for tomorrow. Ben Roethlisberger recently told @dpshow that he is vaccinated, meaning it is possible he could return for next Sunday night’s game against the Chargers. If he were unvaccinated, he would be ineligible to return before then.For now, he’s only ruled out for tomorrow. Ben Roethlisberger recently told @dpshow that he is vaccinated, meaning it is possible he could return for next Sunday night’s game against the Chargers. If he were unvaccinated, he would be ineligible to return before then.For now, he’s only ruled out for tomorrow.

Thus, his vaccination status has not only saved himself from the likelihood of severe COVID, it has also ensured that Ben Roethlisberger is available for his team without missing many games. It is the best possible situation and underlines the reason why NFL players, and especially leaders, should choose to get vaccinated.

