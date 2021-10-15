Joe Burrow has had an up-and-down season for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Burrow is playing this season coming off of a torn ACL he suffered in his rookie year. The Bengals are 3-2, and Burrow has shown a lot of positives to build on. But last week against the Green Bay Packers, Burrow suffered an injury that almost knocked him out of the game.

Joe Burrow took a hit to the head by a Packers defender in the first half of the game. He was in concussion protocol but quickly came back onto the field. After the game, however, he was taken to a local hospital with a throat contusion.

Is Joe Burrow playing in Week 6 against the Lions?

Joe Burrow was on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday with his throat contusion. But he practiced fully each day, which is a sign he will play on Sunday against the Lions. Meanwhile, head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow is on voice rest.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals QB Joe Burrow is on "voice rest," per coach Zac Taylor. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is on "voice rest," per coach Zac Taylor.

The Bengals will be on the road against the Lions, and the crowd could be a factor. Burrow's voice is needed to call audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage. If his voice is still affected by the injury, there could be some miscommunication across the offense.

Can the Lions get their first win against a rejuvenated Bengals?

The Lions will be playing with a lot of motivation against the Bengals. The Lions have yet to win this season and have suffered three losses by one possession in heartbreaking fashion.

Their string of losses has been so cruel that head coach Dan Campbell shed tears during his post-game interview Sunday. The Lions have the third-worst red zone defense in terms of touchdown percentage allowed. They've also allowed 27.6 points per game this season.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough."Dan Campbell was emotional after the Lions' last-second loss to the Vikings. "When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough."Dan Campbell was emotional after the Lions' last-second loss to the Vikings. https://t.co/SRMK9Job0K

Also Read

Joe Burrow could be in for his best game of the season. His chemistry with Ja'Marr Chase has been nothing short of sensational this year. Chase is coming off of a six-catch game for 159 yards and a touchdown. He's unguardable in man coverage and is Burrow's favorite target.

Joe Burrow has a chance to lead the Bengals to an impressive 4-2 record. He's completed 74 percent of his passes in three games this year. He's also not been shy about taking deep shots. The Lions are in desperation mode, and Burrow and the Bengals are the more talented roster. The Bengals got lucky that Burrow escaped without any long-term damage from the injuries suffered last week.

Edited by Samuel Green