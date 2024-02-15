Is Bill Belichick an offensive or defensive coach? All about former Patriots HC’s coaching style, records, and more

Bill Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest head coahes in the history of gridiron football.

Throughout his career, he has won multiple championships and accolades and set multiple records in the NFL, clearly establishing himself as a potential first-ballot Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible. But what kind of coach is he really?

Many will say that Belichick is a defensive coach, given that he won his first two Super Bowl titles as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator and served various defensive roles beforehand; and that is a fair assessment. However, they will be surprised to learn that he was an offensive player at Wesleyan University in his youth, playing tight end and center; and that past would influence some of his decisions as a coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Belichick coaching history

Fresh off graduating from Wesleyan, Bill Belichick first accepted an assistant job at the then-Baltimore Colts under Ted Marchibroda. He lasted one year before joining the Detroit Lions as a special teams assistant. Then, in 1977, he added receivers coach (encompassing both wide receivers and tight ends) to his duties.

That experience, interestingly enough, would influence one of Belichick's most peculiar traits as the unofficial general manager of the New England Patriots. Based on that and his own playing experience, he developed an interest in drafting/signing prolific pass-catching tight ends, from Daniel Graham to Rob Gronkowski. He would often have two of them on the field (Graham and Ben Watson, Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez/Martellus Bennett, and Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki in the Mac Jones era).

At the end of the 1977-78 season, Belichick was dismissed from the Lions. He would rebound with the Denver Broncos, serving as an assistant in their defense and special teams staffs.

However, for many, the Bill Belichick story does not begin until 1979. That was when he agreed to terms with the New York Giants under the same roles he held in Colorado. He soon rose to the ranks of defensive coordinator, and Belichick and head Bill Parcells would become the primary coaching figures behind the dominance of the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew", the defensive unit that won two Super Bowls.

Belichick would parlay that success in 1991 into a head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns, who also gave him complete roster autonomy. However, his five-year stint with that time did not go as well as hoped (though he did defeat the Patriots in his only playoff game in that period).

A particular low point that occurred in 1993-94 was the midseason release of longtime starting quarterback Bernie Kosar, who was claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl with them. He would be fired in January 1996, a week after the Browns' move to Baltimore was finalized.

This led Belichick to rejoin Parcells, interestingly enough, at the Patriots as secondary coach and assistant head coach. He would retain those positions at Parcells' next team, the New York Jets; and he ultimately succeeded him in 2000 - for exactly one day, famously resigning on a paper napkin at his introductory press conference. He would join the Patriots shortly thereafter, and the rest is history.

Bill Belichick major accolades

Over the years, these are the accolades Bill Belichick has accrued over his 24 years of coaching:

Eight Super Bowl titles (XXI and XXV as an assistant coach with the Giants; then XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII as head coach of the Patriots) - most in NFL history

AP Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007, and 2010

12 playoff wins, most by an NFL head coach

17 divisional titles, most by an NFL head coach

2021 PFWA Executive of the Year

His tenure ended in 2023 after a career-worst 4-13 record that included losing to the New York Jets in the season finale - Gang Green's first win over the Patriots since 2015.