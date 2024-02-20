Is Blake Proehl related to Ricky Proehl? Former NFL WR's family explored

Blake Proehl was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 after playing collegiate football for East Carolina. Proehl played as a wide receiver for the Vikings and showed early promise. However, he tore his ACL in his first season with the club. In August 2023, the team waived him. Having failed to land a deal with another NFL team, Proehl has now shifted his attention to music.

Before Blake started playing football, his father, Ricky Proehl, spent 17 years in the NFL as a wide receiver. He had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers. Ricky was a four-time Super Bowl participant and two-time winner. He focused on coaching after retiring, starting in 2011 as an offensive consultant with the Carolina Panthers.

The older Proehl assisted the Panthers in the 2015 season to get to Super Bowl 50, but the club lost 24–10 to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos. Rocky is presently the wide receivers coach for the UFL's St. Louis BattleHawks.

Blake Proehl comes from a line of history makers, so the question is whether he can make his own on American Idol by going all the way to the finals.

Interested viewers may tune in every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to watch Proehl's musical adventure on "American Idol." The program can also be seen on FuboTV, which provides new customers with a complimentary trial.

How many siblings does Blake Proehl have?

Blake Proehl's enthusiasm for football was shaped by his father's NFL career. The former Minnesota Vikings receiver grew up in North Carolina with his dad and mom, Ricky and Kelly Proehl, a brother named Austin, and a sister named Alex.

Like their father, Blake's brother, Austin Proehl, is also a wide receiver who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft after attending North Carolina for his undergraduate career. The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants are just a few of the NFL teams he has played for.

Austin was last seen playing football in 2023, following his selection by the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in the 11th round of the XFL skill players draft. Luckily for him, the team's wide receiver coach was none other than Ricky Proehl, his father.