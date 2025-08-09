Is Bo Nix playing tonight? Broncos QB's status explored for preseason opener vs. 49ers

Bo Nix is entering his second year with the Denver Broncos. Fans have high expectations of the quarterback, who led the team to the playoffs last season in his rookie year.

Ad

While Nix is set to lead Denver's offense in the 2025 regular season, some are curious to learn if he will play in the team's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Is Broncos QB Bo Nix playing tonight vs. 49ers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Bo Nix is expected to play against the 49ers in the preseason game on Saturday. The Broncos quarterback is active on the team roster and is not dealing with any injury.

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, Broncos coach Sean Payton also confirmed that his starters will play against San Francisco.

“There is a lot of competition for spots," Payton said on Thursday. "We discussed the other night how we’re going to play the game. Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. Our starters will play. There’ll be a point at which we get into Phase 2.

Ad

"When you’re in these phases, there’s still a rotation. If you’re looking at three interior defensive linemen in Phase 2, there might be four or five ready to play in that Phase 2. Then the same way, when you get into Phase 3. We will rotate that around. So it’s a body of work thing in evaluating it all.”

Ad

Although Nix will play against the 49ers, he is expected to get a limited number of reps since the Broncos want him fit and prepared for the regular season.

The Broncos will also play preseason games against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 16 and the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 23.

How to watch Broncos vs. 49ers preseason game?

The Broncos vs. 49ers preseason game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The matchup willl be held at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

Fans can watch the Broncos vs. 49ers game on KPIX in the San Francisco market and 9NEWS in Denver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.