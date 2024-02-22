Is Brandon Aiyuk a free agent? Ranking 5 best landing spots for star WR

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers is due to hit free agency in 2025. But with no contract in place, he may be traded this offseason.

Both parties have so far failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension, with Aiyuk and his close friends posting cryptic messages online alluding to his future.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Brandon Aiyuk a free agent?

Brandon Aiyuk is not a free agent yet, as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024 season. No long-term deal has been agreed thus far, leading to speculation about his future.

The 25-year-old has improved in each of his four NFL seasons to date, posting a career-high 1,342 yards in 2023, as well as catching seven touchdowns from QB Brock Purdy. Aiyuk led the 49ers in targets, receptions and yards last year, displaying his importance to the team.

With his future up in the air and both parties at an impasse, Aiyuk could be heading out of the building before 2024 begins. But where could be an ideal landing spot for the former Arizona State man?

Expand Tweet

Brandon Aiyuk landing spots 2024

#5 - Washington Commanders

With the Washington Commanders holding the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and likely to select a QB, pairing that quarterback with an elite duo like Terry McLaurin and Brandon Aiyuk can only aid his development.

Youngster Jahan Dotson had a below-par 2023 season. So if the Commanders can move on from him and land an upgrade in Aiyuk it's surely an avenue they'll explore.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may also be an intriguing landing spot for Brandon Aiyuk. They look set to lose perennial Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans in the upcoming free agency period, and rumor has it they won't franchise tag him. Instead, they are likely to use it on S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Should Tampa Bay decide to keep Baker Mayfield after his excellent 2023 season where they won a playoff game, they could do with getting him some weapons at wide receiver to replace Evans.

The Buccaneers hold the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could send that pick San Francisco's way for Aiyuk's services.

Brandon Aiyuk landing spots 2024

#3 - Houston Texans

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Despite the Texans already having Nico Collins and Tank Dell, they could solidify their receiving room for years to come with a shock move for Brandon Aiyuk. C.J. Stroud already looks like a star, meaning Houston could reward him with another weapon in Aiyuk.

The 49ers may be more lenient with trading him out of the NFC conference, and the Texans have the seventh-most cap space in the NFL so could afford to pay Aiyuk when the time comes to renew his deal.

Despite the Texans trading their 2024 1st round pick for Will Anderson Jr., they still have a 1st in the 2024 draft from the Browns from the Deshaun Watson deal.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two teams entering the 2024 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, meaning should they want to make a move for Aiyuk they have the draft capital to do so. They may need both of those picks, however, as the 49ers may be unwilling to trade Aiyuk to an NFC West rival.

Arizona may need to be aggressive with their offseason, as Kyler Murray is lacking any star WRs since the team got rid of DeAndre Hopkins before the 2023 season. Trey McBride is an excellent young tight end, but the team is crying out for an elite wide receiver to work alongside Marquise Brown.

#1 - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The other team with two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is the Chicago Bears, who hold the 1st and 9th overall picks. Should they take a QB with their first pick, they may want to pair him up with another elite receiver alongside D.J. Moore.

Pairing Aiyuk and Moore would make the Bears a much more dangerous outfit, regardless of whether they draft a new quarterback or roll with Justin Fields.