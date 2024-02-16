Is Brandon Aiyuk leaving 49ers? Ranking 5 best landing spots for WR

Brandon Aiyuk posted one of the best statistical years of his career during the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He set a career high with 1,342 receiving yards despite playing in a loaded offense with a ton of competition for targets. His contributions were a major factor in the 49ers making an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.

The wide receiver now enters the offseason in an interesting contract situation. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option worth $14.1 million for the upcoming season, but he is reportedly seeking a new deal. If the franchise fails to sign him to an extension, as they have already given out massive contracts to several other players, he could seek a trade to a new team.

If Brandon Aiyuk were to be put on the trade block, he figures to have a strong market of interested teams in need of help at wide receiver. Here are five best landing spots if he is dealt during the offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk's best landing spots amid trade rumors

Brandon Aiyuk

#5, Chicago Bears

D.J. Moore has been a superstar wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, but they are extremely weak at this position behind him. Whether they are sticking with Justin Fields or using the No. 1 draft pick on Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they would be wise to improve their wide receivers. Brandon Aiyuk could turn one of their weaknesses into a strength.

#4, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans barely missed the playoffs, so adding a superstar wide receiver like Aiyuk could help to get them over the hump. Michael Thomas has been unable to stay healthy in recent years, so finding an upgraded replacement could be a wise move.

#3, Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have each been involved in many trade rumors over the past two years, so the Denver Broncos could be looking to upgrade their wide receivers. They are also reportedly moving on from Russell Wilson, so they seem to be looking to shake things up on offense. Adding Brandon Aiyuk can give them something to build around.

#2, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson was one of the lone bright spots for a pitiful New York Jets offense. They had one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL behind him, so they should be looking to make an upgrade. This is even more true with Aaron Rodgers likely making his reurn and the Jets expected to go all in to try to win with him.

#1, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2024 offseason with serious questions at their wide receiver position. Gabe Davis is pending free agency, and Stefon Diggs is reportedly unhappy with his situation. Making a move to acquire Brandon Aiyuk can solidify their position and help them continue being one of the NFL's best offenses.