Is Brandon Graham playing on Sunday? Eagles star's status revealed for Super Bowl showdown

Brandon Graham is one of just four holdovers from the Philadelphia Eagles' victorious Super Bowl LII squad to remain seven years later, when they rematch the dominant Kansas City Chiefs at LIX. The veteran defensive end had not been seen on the field since November because of a triceps tear.

And as he nears what could be the end of a storied career, he has gotten a positive update the night before.

Brandon Graham's Super Bowl LIX status

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport that Graham was being activated from injured reserve and would be eligible to play.

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant on Friday. Before he landed in Orleans, he revealed that he had taken rehabbing lessons from former defensive tackle Hollis Thomas, who suffered the same injury as him in 2008.

Replacing Graham on injured reserve is backup center Nick Gates (groin), who was limited in the two days that he did see practice.

Elevated from the practice squad, meanwhile, are fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have promoted two defenders from the practice squad: linebacker Swayze Bozeman and cornerback Steven Nelson.

Brandon Graham grateful to play what could be career finale at Super Bowl LIX

As the longest-tenured player on the Eagles' roster, Brandon Graham has been playing a key leadership role despite barely seeing the field in his past few seasons. The aforementioned injury nearly threatened to anticlimactically end his career, but he made it to camp and could savor the feeling of winning a ring one last time.

During Wednesday's media availiability, he said:

"I'm just happy that I'm able to play in this last one. Emotionally, I don't know what that will feel like yet. But I know mentally, I'm going to be prepared to go out there, play against the Chiefs, and go try and get us another one."

He continued:

"I just want to be there, be present in the moment where I'm able to help guys and make sure they get their best for that game too, because we're going to need everybody. I'm just excited to still be here standing, being able to contribute towards a Super Bowl."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

