Is Breece Hall related to Bryce Hall? Exploring Jets RB’s family

Breece Hall and Bryce Hall are two key members of the New York Jets. Their performances have contributed to the team's respectable position(4-5 record, .444 winning percentage) in the 2023 NFL season. Due to their similar surnames, fans have wondered whether they are from the same family.

However, according to the New York Jets website, the duo are not related in a familial way. The only genuine family connection on the Jets remains Quinnen and Quincy Williams, while the franchise has another "pseudo-bro tandem" in Zach and Garrett Wilson.

Breece Hall and Bryce Hall have been key members of the injury-ravaged New York Jets, contributing to wins in both the offense and defense. Breece is in his sophomore season with the team and has quickly become a solid contributor to their rush offense. The Iowa State alum has amassed a stat line of 112 rush attempts, 673 rushing yards, and four touchdowns in eleven games for the Jets. He has started all four games he appeared in this season.

On the other hand, Bryce Hall is the more experienced "Hall bro". Bryce is in his fourth year in the league and plays the cornerback position for the Jets. He has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, but he's seeing an increase in productivity in 2023, partnering with Sauce Gardner in the Jets' secondary.

Breece Hall's contract details

According to Spotrac, Breece Hall signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract with the New York Jets. The Iowa State Cyclones alum's contract includes a $3,736,200 signing bonus, and $6,375,487 is guaranteed.

Hall earned the contract by virtue of being an early second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He got drafted after a top-notch college career that saw him stack up numerous laurels. Hall earned two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Awards, was Unanimous All-American in 2020, and Consensus All-American in 2021. He is the running back of the Jets' future.

Bryce Hall's Contract Details

On the other hand, Bryce Hall is on a four-year, $3,610,804 contract with the Jets. The Virginia alum was drafted by the New York Jets in round five of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hall's contract includes a $315,804 signing bonus, and $315,804 of the contract is guaranteed. The versatile cornerback is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, so this season is his contract year.