Is Brian Callahan related to Bill Callahan? Everything we know about Titans HC's family

Numerous sources indicate that the Tennessee Titans are on the cusp of appointing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new coach.

Mike Vrabel, who was sacked following consecutive losing seasons, is set to be be replaced by Callahan, who, at 39, will be the sixth-youngest coach in NFL history. There's another well-known coach with the same last name as Brian Callahan, though.

Bill Callahan coaches the offensive line for the Cleveland Browns and is regarded as one of the NFL's top offensive line coaches. Fans reckon the two might be connected because of their shared last name.

That's true, though, as Bill and Brian are linked by blood. Brian is Bill Callahan's son, born in Champaign, Illinois. When Brian told his father that he wanted to be a football coach in 2007, his father gave him some advise that Brian has reportedly kept to himself.

Bill said to Brian:

"You understand the sacrifices you have to make. You must make those sacrifices if you wish to accomplish this. I'll do all in my power to help you, but you already know what this life is like."

Before spending four years at Nebraska, Bill Callahan was the Oakland Raiders' coach from 2002 to 2003. He has been in the NFL since 2008 and has been with the Browns under Kevin Stefanski since 2020.

In 2019, following Jay Gruden's firing, he served as the Washington Commanders' interim coach. He has also had stints with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

Brian had grown up surrounded by football players since he was a quarterback at De La Salle High School in California. After completing a Master's program in education, he realized that becoming a coach, much like his father, was what he truly wanted to do.

Brian Callahan's track record in the NFL as a coach

With reports circulating on Tuesday that Brian Callahan will soon be named the new coach of the Tennessee Titans, he's now the most recent in a long line of youthful, offensive-minded coaching appointments made throughout the NFL.

The organization is hopeful that the 39-year-old will invigorate an attack that finished as one of the poorest in the league during the 2023–24 regular season and aid in the development of young quarterback Will Levis.

Brian Callahan joined the NFL in 2010 and has served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator for the last five seasons, where Callahan has largely been successful.

He's recognized for having assisted franchise quarterback Joe Burrow in adjusting to the NFL, transforming the Bengals offense from among the worst in the league during his first two seasons to being rated among the top-seven in 2021 and 2022.

Even though Burrow suffered an injury midway through the 2023 campaign, Callahan succeeded with backup Jake Browning. The QB2 led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record in seven starts, completing a league-best 70.4% of his throws for 1,936 yards, 12 scores and seven INTs.

When Callahan was the quarterback coach for the Detroit Lions, he also had a great time with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Throughout those two seasons under Callahan, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback completed 8773 yards of passing with 53 scores and 20 interceptions, recording a passer rating of 96.2.

The Lions' 9-7 record in both those two campaigns also served as more evidence of Brian Callahan's potential.