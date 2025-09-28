Is Brock Purdy playing today? 49ers QB's status revealed for Week 4 clash vs Jaguars

Brock Purdy didn't play for the San Francisco 49ers in games against the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. The star quarterback suffered injuries to his left shoulder and toe in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, which kept him out of action for the next two games.Coach Kyle Shanahan has given an update on Purdy's condition ahead of the Niners' Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Let's find out below if the former Iowa State will suit up for his side's Sunday afternoon game.Will Brock Purdy play in Week 4 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars?Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers said on Friday that quarterback Brock Purdy was making progress and nearing a comeback this week. The fourth-year quarterback was removed from San Francisco's injury report shortly after.After Mac Jones started the last two games for the 49ers, Purdy will take over as the starter in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Purdy began the week with two consecutive limited practice sessions, but on Friday, he recorded a full practice, which is enough to receive medical clearance for the Week 4 contest.That said, it's still unknown if Brock Purdy will have his top receivers available on his return to the field. Wide receiver duo Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (shoulder/ankle) are both 'questionable' for the game.Pearsall was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a knee issue. He did log limited participation on Thursday and Friday, though. The second-year receiver, who is third in the NFL in receiving yards (281), is making a name for himself this season as one of the league's best receivers after three games.A shoulder and ankle ailment kept Jennings out of San Francisco's second game of the season. He did, however, play in Week 1 before that, recording 89 yards and one score against the New Orleans Saints.Jennings missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. He did return to limited practice participation on Friday, though. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to play in Week 4, but his involvement will be limited.Jones will be the team's second-choice quarterback on Sunday after leading the Niners to two wins in Weeks 2 and 3 without Purdy.How to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 4 game?The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Sunday at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium in an NFL Week 4 matchup.The Week's full TV and streaming details are as follows:Date and Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaTV: FOXAnnouncers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+