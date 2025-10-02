Is Brock Purdy playing tonight vs the Rams? 49ers QB's status revealed for Week 5 TNF

After missing two games, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his comeback to the field in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't play well in that game, though, as he lost a fumble, threw two picks and struggled to find his groove.Many questioned whether Purdy was still not fully recovered from the shoulder and toe problems that kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3 and whether the team had rushed him back too soon after that performance.With the Niners playing in a short week, let's find out below if Brock Purdy will be available for the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the LA Rams.Will Brock Purdy play on TNF vs. the Los Angeles Rams?The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for their road game against the LA Rams after he missed all the practice sessions held this week due to a toe injury.Niners coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Monday about the quarterback's potential unavailability, saying he was experiencing discomfort in the same toe that saw him miss two games earlier, following Sunday's game against the Jags. He suggested that the former Iowa State quarterback could have played this week if it weren't for the Thursday night game's short turnaround.Purdy might return to the 49ers lineup for their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, barring any setbacks. However, this week's game against an NFC West divisional rival comes too soon for him.This week marks the third time this season that San Francisco will have to start with Mac Jones at quarterback. Jones, who is now healthy following a sprained knee, led the Niners to wins against the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints in his first two starts.Jones has a 66.3% pass completion rate for 563 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in those two starts.The 49ers have ruled out five players, including Purdy. The other four are defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib).The team will still be missing star defensive end Nick Bosa, who has sustained a season-ending knee injury, and starting tight end George Kittle, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.How to watch Rams vs. 49ers Week 5 TNF game?The LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will play in primetime on Thursday night to kick off Week 5 of the NFL schedule.The game will not be shown on any national television network. But it will be accessible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight.Below are all the details you need to watch the Thursday Night Football game:Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 2Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CaliforniaLive Streaming: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)