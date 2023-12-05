Is C. J. Beathard related to Bobby Beathard? Exploring Jaguars QB's family

Bobby Beathard, one of the greatest talent analysts in NFL history, and C.J. Beathard have the same last name.

Bobby was the general manager of the NFL's Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers for 20 years. He passed away on January 30, 2023, from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. He was a part of seven Super Bowls in the NFL, while winning four of those contests. In 2018, he was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If you're also wondering if Bobby and C.J. Beathard are related, your suspicions are correct.

C.J.'s grandfather is Bobby Beathard. Bobby started his management career in the NFL as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1960s, but he is most remembered for his tenure with the Miami Dolphins, Redskins, and Chargers.

Bobby's first season as Miami's head of player personnel ended with the team winning Super Bowl VII after defeating the Redskins to wrap up the NFL's only undefeated season to date.

Bobby was hired as general manager of the Redskins in 1982 after winning another Super Bowl with the Dolphins. He went on to lead the team to Super Bowl victories in 1982 and 1987. He was employed by the Chargers for almost 10 years at the end of his career, and was a part of the team's only Super Bowl appearance ever.

Bobby's great-uncle Pete Beathard played as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Oilers. It's fair to say C.J. Beathard's bloodline has always been involved in football.

Kurt Beathard, C.J. Beathard's uncle, was Illinois State's offensive coordinator until 2016.

Who is C.J. Beathard's father, Casey Beathard?

Father of C.J. Beathard, Casey Beathard, was born in December 1965. He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard, and a country music songwriter.

Casey is also the father of Tucker Beathard, another country music musician.

Clayton, another son of Casey, played quarterback for Long Island University before being tragically stabbed to death in December 2019 after a fight outside Nashville's Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Casey Beathard has co-written hits for a number of artists in the genre of his specialization. Some of those artists include Trace Adkins, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Gary Allan, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Casey is a multi-award winning songwriter who was named Songwriter of the Year by Broadcast Music Inc. in both 2004 and 2008.