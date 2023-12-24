Is C.J. Stroud playing today? Texans’ Week 16 starting quarterback situation explored

In a game that might have postseason ramifications, the Houston Texans take on the Cleveland Browns today, but starting quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be on the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Stroud will not play in Week 16 after missing last week's action due to a concussion he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 14.

According to reports on Saturday, Stroud continues to follow the league's required concussion protocol since his symptoms, which include light and loud noise sensitivity, are supposedly getting better. League sources indicate that given his progress, there's a greater likelihood he'll pick up some activities next week.

The second overall draft choice has had an excellent debut season in the NFL. Stroud has completed 62.4% of his throws for 3,631 yards, 20 scores, and just five interceptions.

The Texans will need to get their starting quarterback back in the game as quickly as they can, and that appears to be planned for next week against the Tennessee Titans, given how close the AFC playoff race is right now.

Who will start at quarterback for the Texans against the Browns in C.J. Stroud's absence?

Case Keenum will start at center for the Texans as C.J. Stroud is sidelined for Week 16.

Keenum will play for Houston for the second consecutive game today. In a 19–16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, the quarterback completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The 35-year-old QB broke multiple NCAA records while playing collegiate football for the Houston Cougars.

The Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012, but he departed the organization to join the Rams in 2015. Since then, he has been a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills.

Keenum returned to the Texans, the team that gave him his NFL opportunity, ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Texans will improve to 9–6 on the season if Casey Keenum can lead the team to victory against the Browns for the second straight week.

The Texans' encounter with the Browns, another possible wild-card unit, is crucial because they are currently tied for first place in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.