Is C.J. Stroud playing tonight? Exploring Texans QB's status for Week 18 clash vs Colts

In Week 17, the Houston Texans welcomed back starting quarterback C.J. Stroud against the Tennessee Titans, after he had missed two games.

In Week 14, during the Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets, Stroud sustained a concussion. The organization decided to go with experienced quarterback Case Keenum in place of the youngster, and in Week 15, Keenum helped the Texans defeat the Titans in overtime.

Nevertheless, without Stroud in the starting lineup, the Texans' fluid attack was not evident. The Texans are anticipated to start their franchise quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts tonight, with their prospects of making the playoffs still hanging in the balance.

In his matchup with another postseason contender, Stroud will provide the squad a better opportunity to increase its playoff hopes.

After missing two games, fans of the Texans saw Stroud return to action last week. The way he performed served as yet another demonstration of his talent and the fact that his admirers still have a lot to look forward to. The former Ohio State quarterback scored a touchdown and gained 213 yards through the air in Week 17.

Although the Texans' prospects of making the playoffs are still uncertain, their victory over the Titans last week undoubtedly assisted. their cause They play the Colts tonight in a game that will be crucial to their chances of making the playoffs.

Without a doubt, this Week 18 matchup is the biggest of C.J. Stroud's NFL career thus far. The rookie quarterback discussed his mindset Tuesday before the big game:

“We've been playing this same game since we were young. I told my teammates this earlier. Nothing changes; all we need to do is work hard in preparation and try our hardest to win this game; I believe it will be enough to get us home. But if you try to make it too big, it will psyche you out, make you nervous.”

C.J. Stroud's rookie season by numbers

After an impressive career at Ohio State, quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans with the second overall choice in the 2023 draft.

Ever since, Stroud has proven why everyone thought so highly of him prior to the draft. He has a 99.0 quarterback rating with 21 touchdowns to five interceptions in 14 games.

With just Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins ranking higher in the league, his 8.1 yards per attempt rank third. In addition, Stroud has 36 rushes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

In his debut season in the league, C.J. Stroud has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has consistently demonstrated growth throughout the majority of the season, game after game.

The 22-year-old quarterback will have a better chance of winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and, more significantly, leading the Texans to the postseason if he can lead the team to victory over the Colts today.