Is Caleb Williams playing tonight? Bears QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Bills

Caleb Williams is putting the finishing touches on his preparations for his sophomore season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the star quarterback for Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears.The Bears are playing in their second preseason game of the year, against the Buffalo Bills. With that in mind, let's see whether Williams will play in tonight's game.Is Caleb Williams playing tonight?Yes, Caleb Williams is playing tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Ben Johnson has revealed that he plans to play all his healthy starters in today's game against one of the best teams in the AFC.According to ESPN, the Bears will have their available starters ramp up preparations for the upcoming season by playing in tonight's game.Johnson said on Wednesday,&quot;Everyone's going to play.&quot;So, barring any unfortunate occurrences, Williams will see some action on the Gridiron.Williams and his teammates have looked good in training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign. The highly rated quarterback shone in joint practice with the Buffalo Bills, and his connection with Rome Odunze was a sight to behold.The duo will likely link up versus the Bills as they look to build up chemistry ahead of their sophomore season.Caleb Williams has a revamped offensive line in 2025Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the 2024 NFL regular season. The then-rookie QB was sacked 68 times, and it hurt his team's chances of making the playoffs.The Bears addressed the need for improved protection for Williams, and they brought in three veteran offensive linemen in the preseason. They are Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson.All three players have big game experience, and they're joining a Bears squad that desperately needed it in 2024. Thuney and Jackson were acquired via trades with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while Dalman joined as a free agent.The Bears have one more preseason game (against the Kansas City Chiefs) after tonight's matchup against the Bills. Then they'll rest up before their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.