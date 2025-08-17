  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Caleb Williams playing tonight? Bears QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Bills

Is Caleb Williams playing tonight? Bears QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Bills

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:42 GMT
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Is Caleb Williams playing tonight? Bears QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Bills

Caleb Williams is putting the finishing touches on his preparations for his sophomore season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the star quarterback for Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears.

Ad

The Bears are playing in their second preseason game of the year, against the Buffalo Bills. With that in mind, let's see whether Williams will play in tonight's game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Caleb Williams playing tonight?

Yes, Caleb Williams is playing tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Ben Johnson has revealed that he plans to play all his healthy starters in today's game against one of the best teams in the AFC.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to ESPN, the Bears will have their available starters ramp up preparations for the upcoming season by playing in tonight's game.

Johnson said on Wednesday,

Ad
"Everyone's going to play."

So, barring any unfortunate occurrences, Williams will see some action on the Gridiron.

Williams and his teammates have looked good in training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign. The highly rated quarterback shone in joint practice with the Buffalo Bills, and his connection with Rome Odunze was a sight to behold.

The duo will likely link up versus the Bills as they look to build up chemistry ahead of their sophomore season.

Ad
Ad

Caleb Williams has a revamped offensive line in 2025

Caleb Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the 2024 NFL regular season. The then-rookie QB was sacked 68 times, and it hurt his team's chances of making the playoffs.

The Bears addressed the need for improved protection for Williams, and they brought in three veteran offensive linemen in the preseason. They are Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson.

Ad

All three players have big game experience, and they're joining a Bears squad that desperately needed it in 2024. Thuney and Jackson were acquired via trades with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while Dalman joined as a free agent.

The Bears have one more preseason game (against the Kansas City Chiefs) after tonight's matchup against the Bills. Then they'll rest up before their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications