Is Calvin Ridley a free agent this year? Ranking top 3 landing spots for Jaguars WR

Calvin Ridley had a productive 2023 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in Jacksonville.

Despite being suspended for the entire 2022 season due to illegal gambling, Ridley was traded to the Jaguars from the Atlanta Falcons during the season.

Returning to the field after over a year-and-a-half layoff, Ridley had 1,016 receiving yards.

Is Calvin Ridley a free agent this offseason?

Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calvin Ridley is a free agent in 2024. He had one year left on his contract last season, and with his deal expired, he is set to become a free agent unless Jacksonville franchise tags him or re-signs him.

Ridley is expected to have multiple teams interested in him this offseason.

Top 3 landing spots for Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley during Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns

#1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley was Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver last year in his first season with the team.

Ridley had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. With Christian Kirk on the field, the Jaguars had an amazing one-two combo.

While the Jaguars are in talks with Ridley, they would have to send the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick if he re-signs before free agency or a third-round pick if they re-sign him after hitting the open market.

#2, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs cleared $12 million in cap space on Wednesday by releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver since Tyreek Hill left two seasons ago. Rashee Rice had a solid rookie season, recording 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Chiefs could target Ridley to line up on the opposite side of Rice.

#3, Chicago Bears

According to overthecap.com, the Chicago Bears have an estimated $78 million in cap space this offseason. They also hold the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in this year's draft.

With Chicago undecided about whether or not it will keep Justin Fields or move on from him, they will have to add a bunch of talent to surround Fields or their new quarterback with.

The Bears made the aggressive move to trade for D.J. Moore last offseason from the Carolina Panthers, and it paid off as he set career highs in receptions (96) yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight).