Is Calvin Ridley playing tonight against the Dolphins in Week 7?

The Atlanta Falcons will be happy to have Calvin Ridley back in the lineup this week. Ridley missed the Falcons' Week 6 game in London against the New York Jets. The Falcons managed to win the game 27-20, with rookie Kyle Pitts stepping up and having the breakout game we've been waiting on.
But the Falcons are a far better team with a healthy Calvin Ridley in the lineup. The Falcons are 2-3 but have a chance to get to an even record against the faltering Miami Dolphins in Week 7.
Calvin Ridley will play for the Falcons against the Dolphins in Week 7.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Calvin Ridley is fully healthy once again. Ridley missed last week due to needing a mental health break. But he had a great week of practice, according to Rapoport, and is ready to make a star-level impact.
Ridley's return adds a dynamic weapon on the outside for Matt Ryan. Ryan is having a decent season from a statistical perspective. He has ten touchdowns with just three interceptions on 69.1 percent completion.
While no victory in the NFL is easy, the Falcons have the chance for a dominant win over the Dolphins. The Dolphins have regressed hard this season.
Even their defense and star cornerbacks, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, haven't been the difference makers we saw last season.
If Calvin Ridley leaps into stardom like fans expected before the season, the Falcons may have a dynamic offense in the making. Pitts showed last week why he was the highest drafted tight end in NFL draft history.
If you throw in the reborn Cordarrellee Patterson, the Falcons have three big weapons.
Calvin Ridley looks to extend NFL leading streak.
Ridley has a league-leading 11 games of five catches for 50 or more yards. Ridley will look to do that against a Dolphins pass defense that gives up the fourth-most passing yards per game.
Ridley's dynamic speed and ability after the catch will be a boost for the Falcons. He's also a shining example for fellow NFL players of taking a personal timeout off the field when needed for mental health.