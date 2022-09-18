Is former Los Angeles Chargers CB Casey Hayward still playing in 2022?

Casey Hayward started the 2022 NFL season by celebrating his 33rd birthday. Hayward has played 10 NFL seasons with three teams - the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders. Will Casey Hayward play his 11th NFL season?

All fantasy football fans have this question in mind and must be confused about whether to start with him in the 2022 fantasy league. Hayward, being a veteran player, was the best cornerback for the Raiders last season. However, the Raiders have released him, and Hayward is back in his hometown.

If you are thinking of drafting Hayward into your fantasy team, then it is important to know about his past performances and whether he is a reliable fantasy points earner.

Casey Hayward is still in the league and will be playing for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season. The Falcons signed a two-year, $11 million contract with Hayward.

The cornerback played in the Week 1 game of the regular season against the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

Hayward started for the Falcons last Sunday and recorded four tackles during the game. It was a close matchup between the two teams, but the Saints won the game 27-26. The Falcons, in their second week, will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 18.

Casey Hayward timeline

Hayward started his football career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. The Packers drafted him in the second round as the overall 62nd pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

He played four seasons with the Packers and had 168 tackles, three quarterback hits, 34 passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, and nine interceptions.

In 2016, Hayward signed a deal with the San Diego Chargers and played with them for the next five years. In those five years, he recorded 217 tackles, 66 passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, and 14 interceptions.

In 2021, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders and started in all the 17 games he played. Last season, he put up 46 tackles, nine passes defended, and one interception. After the season ended, the Raiders released him, and the Falcons, looking to form a strong defense, signed a two-year deal with him.

Casey Hayward's Fantasy Performance / Outlook

Hayward has had some fantastic years in the NFL, but in the last two years, he has not stood out in fantasy football rankings. He had four fantasy points last season and scored two FPTS in 2020.

Based on his latest performances, he should be passed on for other cornerbacks in the league like Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), and AJ Terrell (Atlanta Falcons).

