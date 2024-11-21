Is Cedric Tillman playing tonight? Browns WR's status revealed for Week 12 TNF game vs. Steelers

Cedric Tillman is one of Cleveland Browns' wide receivers striving for the WR1 spot vacated by Amari Cooper following his trade to the Buffalo Bills. Tillman is in his second season in the league, and he'll fancy his chances on Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Let's examine Tillman's availability ahead of the Browns' Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Cedric Tillman playing tonight?

Yes, Cedric Tillman is playing against the Steelers in tonight's game. The second-year pass catcher enters the match day without any injury designation. Tillman has appeared in every game this season.

Hence, barring any unforeseen scenarios, the Tennessee product will catch passes from Jameis Winston tonight. However, while Tillman is good to go, the Browns will be without at least two starters for the TNF showdown.

According to the Browns injury report, cornerback Denzel Ward (ankle and ribs) and tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) will not play in tonight's game. Furthermore, Myles Garrett and Jedrick Wills were both limited participants in the past training session of the week. Hence, they'll likely be game-time decisions.

How has Cedric Tillman performed this season?

Tillman started the 2024 season with a whimper. The Tennessee product had single-digit receiving yards in the first three games of the season before dropping to zero yards in the next three.

However, Tillman has seemingly turned the tide as he's racked up four straight 45+ yards games as well as his first three touchdowns of his professional career. Tillman has become a major piece for Jameis Winston, and he's already surpassed all major statistics from his rookie season.

While Tillman is flourishing, the Cleveland Browns are floundering. The Browns have a forgettable 2-8 record going into tonight's game against the rampant Pittsburgh Steelers. It's anyone's guess as to how Kevin Stefanski plans to defeat one of the in-form teams in the league tonight.

