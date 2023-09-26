Is Chandler Jones hospitalized? Full timeline of Raiders DE's alleged mental health issues

On Monday, Chandler Jones took to social media to reveal that he was forced into a behavioral health facility last week. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end also claimed that he was injected with a foreign substance.

In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jones accused the Las Vegas Fire Department of taking him to Southern Hills Hospital, against his will and was then transported to the Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, an institute that treats people suffering from mental health problems.

However, Jones added that he is now out of the facility.

According to the player, there were around five to seven people who put him in an ambulance last week, before injecting him with an unknown substance. He was left confused as to why he was treated in such a manner.

However, Jones had been posting cryptic messages on social media over the past few weeks.

After he was taken to the hospital by the fire department, Jones posted a bizarre video on Instagram in which he appeared eating cereal in his underwear. In one of his stories, he tagged NBA icon LeBron James and rapper Kodak Black with no captions or context.

In another clip, he appeared to be playing music while sitting next to a bowl of cereal. He then also posted alleged messages from the NFLPA claiming that a clone was coming after him.

Has Chandler Jones been released by the Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones has not played for the Las Vegas Raiders this season but he has not been released from the team either. The defensive end has been placed on the Raiders' non-football illness list following a social media rant earlier this month.

He made several social media posts criticizing Raiders executives, including owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels. In his rant, the 33-year-old also wrote that he did not want to play for the team this season.

The New England Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft and he helped them with the Super Bowl in 2015.

The pass rusher joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 and played with them for six seasons before signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders last season.

However, he is yet to feature for Las Vegas in the 2023 NFL campaign.