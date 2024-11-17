Is Chase Brown playing tonight? Bengals RB's status revealed for Week 11 clash vs. Chargers

Chase Brown came into the 2024 NFL season as the Cincinnati Bengals' undisputed starter at the running back position. The Bengals had let go of franchise favorite Joe Mixon and were ready to invest heavily into Brown's stocks moving forward.

Let's examine Brown's availability ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Is Chase Brown playing tonight?

Yes, Chase Brown is playing tonight against the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers. The second-year RB is not carrying an injury designation into the game and, barring any unfortunate occurrences, will be Cincinnati's primary ball carrier in Week 11.

While Brown is good to go, the same cannot be said about some of his teammates. According to the team's final injury report, wide receiver Charlie Jones will miss the game due to a groin injury.

Furthermore, linebacker Joe Bachie is doubtful about being featured due to a hip injury. Other players on the injury report who will be game-time decisions are offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee and fibula), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee).

How has Chase Brown performed this season?

Chase Brown has been decent in his first season as the undisputed RB1 in Cincinnati. Brown has compiled a stat line of 118 carries, 521 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. He has also added 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for good measure.

Brown has led the Bengals in rushing in seven out of the last eight games of the 2024 season. He has eclipsed the 100 rushing yards mark once during that timeframe. Brown has also proved to be a decent pass catcher in the Bengals' offense, thereby giving Joe Burrow an additional receiving option in games where Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are boxed out by opposing secondary units.

Thus, you can expect Brown to once again leave it all on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. His stellar performances will be crucial to the Bengals grinding out the wins necessary to make the playoffs at the end of the ongoing regular season.

