Is Chris Jones a free agent? 5 landing spots for Chiefs DT if he decides to leave Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely riding high on the emotions of winning his third Super Bowl with the franchise.

Jones was at his disruptive best in the 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers as he was often living in the 49ers' backfield. He made several key plays that forced Brock Purdy's internal clock to speed up, and in turn, the quarterback missed several throws.

Now, attention turns to the offseason and Chris Jones' future as he is expected to become a free agent as his one-year, $19.5 million deal expires. If a deal can't be agreed to with the Chiefs, where could Jones end up this offseason?

Chris Jones landing spots

# 5 - Houston Texans

The Texans are a team on the rise under DeMeco Ryan, and with a young defense, adding a stud veteran like Chris Jones could be just the move to take this defense and team to the next level.

Jones would command a sizeable fee, but he would be well worth the investment.

# 4 - Detroit Lions

Switching from the AFC to the NFC, Jones landing in Detroit would give Aaron Glenn's defense a serious boost.

The Lions made waves this season as they made it to the NFC Championship game, and with most of the roster returning, Jones on the Detroit defense would be a serious injection of talent needed to put them over the top.

# 3 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas owner Jerry Jones stated at the Senior Bowl that he would be "all in" in his attempts to get the Cowboys a Super Bowl.

Signing Chris Jones would qualify. Given their current salary cap situation, a move seems highly unlikely, but if Jerry wanted to make a monster splash, then Jones in Dallas would be it.

#2 - Washington Commanders

A new era is beginning in Washington and, with Dan Quinn as head coach, getting a player of Jones' caliber could be just the tonic to kickstart the new regime.

With a ton of salary cap space, Washington could easily afford Jones' huge salary, and it would signal intent from the organization that they mean business.

# 1 - Las Vegas Raiders

It is unlikely that Jones would go to a direct rival within the division, but the thought of pairing him with Maxx Crosby is a tantalizing prospect.

The Raiders have long been mentioned as a possible team interested in Jones' services, and if things don't pan out in Kansas City, the Raiders should do all they can to get Jones.

Chris Jones contract details

The offseason was dominated by Chris Jones' contract situation, and the Chiefs eventually got a deal done. The one-year, $19.5 million deal was enough to keep Jones around, but now he surely wants a new bumper deal.

Spotrac.com has his market value set at a cool $28.5 million APY, which is a monster number, but given Jones' talents, it is more than justifiable.

Jones will be getting a monster new contract, but by which team remains unknown right now.