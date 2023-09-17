Is Chris Jones playing today vs. Jaguars? Chiefs DT's status explored

Chris Jones spent much of the 2023 NFL offseason negotiating a new contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has just one year remaining on his current structure and was reportedly seeking a multi-year extension that included a ton of guaranteed money.

When the two sides couldn't agree on a new contract, Jones held out.

The Chiefs' superstar defensive lineman ended up sitting out all of the team's off-season events, including training camp and the preseason. It became clear that he had no intentions of getting back on the football field under the structure of his contract.

While negotiations continued, the two sides failed to come to an agreement prior to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

This resulted in Chris Jones choosing to sit out their game against the Detroit Lions in the official kickoff game of the entire season. He has been the focal point of their defense as well as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, so his absence was devastating for the Chiefs. It likely contributed to their Week 1 loss against the Lions.

Is Chris Jones playing today?

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has officially arrived and Chris Jones' situation is completely different now than it was last week. Possibly inspired by the threat of starting the year with a 0-2 record, the Kansas City Chiefs finally agreed to a new contract with their star defender.

While it wasn't the multi-year deal he was looking for, he did receive a potentially increased salary.

The Chiefs agreed with Jones in restructuring his one-year contract for the 2023 NFL season by adding significant incentives this year, rather than extending him right now. On top of his $19.5 million salary, he has the opportunity to earn another $5.5 million in incentives. The two sides agreed to the terms early in Week 2 and Jones immediately returned to practice.

Now that he has logged a full week of practice, Jones is fully expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His extended absence may result in his snaps being a bit more limited than usual, but having him back is a major boost to the Chiefs' defense. It comes just in time for a premier AFC showdown.

Chris Jones' fantasy outlook

For managers playing in IDP leagues, Chris Jones can safely be plugged back into their DL spot immediately. He has been an excellent fantasy football contributor, recording 56.5 sacks over the past five years, and also forcing 12 fumbles during his career so far.

Before plugging Jones or Chiefs DST into fantasy lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

In more traditional fantasy football leagues that use DST units, Jones will provide a massive boost to the Chiefs' DST for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Managers may still want to explore other options for Week 2 as the Jacksonville Jaguars are a challenging matchup. This game has shootout potential, creating a fantasy situation to avoid, if possible.