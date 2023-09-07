Is Chris Jones playing tonight? Update on Chiefs DT ahead of Lions clash 

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star defensive tackle Chris Jones tonight. As they embark on their title defense, the team's defense will have a glaring hole in the middle. The DT is currently in a holdout over a contract extension he hasn't received yet. As a result, he's not in for tonight's match.

Expand Tweet

Despite that, Jones denied the idea that he's letting his teammates down via NBC Sports:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“How? That’s what I’ve got to ask. How have I let them down? Just like when you have a job, you ask for an extension, and you ask for a raise, you’re not letting anyone down. Who are you letting down if you ask your boss for a raise?”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The two sides are reportedly fairly far apart on an extension. Jones has missed the entire pre-season, and he is about to miss part of the regular season. It remains to be seen how long he will hold out and miss games.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Chris Jones is not the only person the Chiefs may be without. Star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable after suffering a knee injury this week. He's a game-time decision, but it's trending towards an absence for Kelce.

Travis Kelce may miss the Chiefs opener

He's joined on the injury list by Kadarius Toney (knee) and:

Richie James (knee)

L'Jarius Sneed (knee)

Tershawn Wharton (knee)

Nick Allegretti (pec)

Nic Jones (hand)

BJ Thompson

The Chiefs are banged up entering their title defense. They will have their hands full with the up and coming Detroit Lions, thanks in large part to Chris Jones' and Travis Kelce's (potential) absence.

How to watch Chiefs vs Lions

The NFL season opens with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. It's the day they'll hoist the banner for their second Super Bowl win in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Fans who have been anxiously waiting the return of football season will be able to watch tonight, as the game is on national television. It will be on NBC at 8:20. Even though it is on Thursday Night, it's functioning as a Sunday Night Football matchup.