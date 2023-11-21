Is Chris Jones related to Jon Jones? Chiefs DT's family explored

Both defensive end Chandler Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and UFC standout Jon Jones have achieved enormous success in the sports they play. Additionally, they both have the same last name, Jones.

Sports fans have long wondered if there is a link between the two because of their last names. With Jon Jones and Chris Jones, however, this is not the case. They are not blood relatives. Nonetheless, Jon Jones has two brothers, Arthur and Chandler Jones, who have played in the NFL.

Despite Jon Jones's decision to go after a career in kickboxing, his brothers chose football as their sport, and all three achieved great success in their respective domains.

The majority of kickboxing enthusiasts may be familiar with the Jones brothers because of their prominence in the sports world, but they most likely don't know much about their NFL experience.

Who is Jon Jones’ brother, Chandler Jones?

Of the three Jones brothers, Chandler is the youngest. After playing with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season, he is currently 33 years old and a free agent.

Chandler announced on his Instagram account in September that he was done playing for Las Vegas, saying the team had forbidden him from utilizing its facilities and forced him to train out at a nearby gym.

Later that month, following the announcement by former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels that Jones was handling personal matters, the Raiders put Jones on their non-football illness report.

After being finally released on September 30, 2023, Chandler Jones has not been able to obtain another NFL contract.

After being chosen in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, Chandler Jones joined the New England Patriots. In the 2014 season, when New England captured the Super Bowl XLIX, he collected 43 tackles and 6 sacks.

Following his departure from the Patriots, Jones played with the Arizona Cardinals until 2021, at which point he inked a $51 million, three-year contract with the Raiders.

Chandler hasn't officially retired from the NFL yet, but he's had a fantastic career and can do so at any time. He has been a member of the Pro Bowl four times, a first-team All-Pro two times, and a Super Bowl winner once.

Who is Jon Jones' brother, Arthur Jones?

Of the three Jones brothers, Arthur is the oldest. He spent eight years as a defensive end in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens selected Arthur, the 157th overall choice, in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

With one fumble recovery during the game, he assisted his team in defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII in 2011.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Arthur Jones to a five-year contract in 2014, but the organization released him in 2017. The 37-year-old former Syracuse DE signed with the Washington Commanders in 2017, but due to injury, he only played in one game before deciding to retire next year.

Throughout his NFL career, he racked up 173 total tackles, 10 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.