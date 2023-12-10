Is Chris Olave playing today vs. Panthers? Saints WR status for Week 14 explored

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is currently on a tear, with the pass catcher accumulating over 300 receiving yards in the last three games. However, Olave missed some training sessions recently due to illness.

Thankfully for the Saints' faithful, Chris Olave should feature in tonight's game against the Carolina Panthers. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Olave is expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 14 game against Carolina. The Saints will require all the weapons they can get as they aim to make the postseason.

What happened to Chris Olave? Week 14 update on Saints WR

According to reports, Chris Olave appeared on Thursday's New Orleans Saints injury report and promptly missed both practices to end the week. The reason for that is the flu, and Olave was listed as questionable for the Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints have not had the best recent luck with Injuries, as Taysom Hill, Michael Thomas, and Rashid Shaheed are set to miss Sunday's game against the basement franchise of the league.

Furthermore, now could have been the worst time for Chris Olave to miss some action, as the pass catcher recently found chemistry with franchise QB Carr. The receiver has turned in three straight games with at least 90 receiving yards. Olave could continue that streak if he plays his cards right on Sunday against Bryce Young and company.

What time and channel is the Saints game on?

The New Orleans Saints come into their Sunday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers with a 5-7 record. The Saints' postseason hopes hang by a thread, as they are currently two games below 500.

The Saints have had a bad last few weeks and suffered their third consecutive loss in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a lone bright spot, as the perennial Pro Bowler put up 109 total yards and 2 touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers are having one of the worst regular seasons in recent memory. The franchise narrowly lost their Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, yet a loss is a loss in the NFL. Furthermore, they are yet to win on the road this season, with their overall record standing at 1-11.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET