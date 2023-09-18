Is Christian Gonzalez related to Tony Gonzalez? Exploring Patriots CB’s family

Christian Gonzalez has had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. The New England Patriots rookie has recorded seven tackles, one sack and a pass breakup in two games so far.

Although the Patriots are 0-2, the cornerback has been one of the standout performers with his impressive displays. Some fans have even questioned whether he is related to former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

However, Christian and Tony Gonzalez are not related by family, despite sharing the same last name.

Christian Gonzalez was born on June 28, 2002, in Carrollton, Texas to Hector and Temple Gonzalez. He has two older sisters, Melissa and Samantha, and one younger sister named Lily.

Christian attended The Colony High School and played college football at the University of Colorado for two years from 2020 to 2021. He then transferred to Oregon and played one year with the Oregon Ducks, where he earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

The New England Patriots selected Gonzalez as the 17th overall pick at the 2023 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Tony Gonzalez was born on February 27, 1976, in Torrance, California. He attended Huntington Beach High School and graduated from USC.

Tony played 17 seasons in the NFL from 1997 to 2013. The 14-time Pro Bowler holds the league record for the most receiving yards (15,127) by a tight end.

All we know about Christian Gonzalez's family

Christian Gonzalez (L) with his family

Christian Gonzalez's father Hector is of Colombian heritage. He used to play college basketball for the UTEP Miners and later played for the University of Texas for two seasons. He later played as a semi-professional professional in Colombia.

Meanwhile, Chrisitan's mother Temple works as a teacher. She and her husband have been extremely supportive of his football career.

Christian's elder sisters Melissa and Samantha are two-time All-Americans in track and field. They currently compete in events in Colombia.

Melissa attended the University of Texas and has won several gold medals in athletics, mostly in South American competitions. She has been married to Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough since 2019.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently preparing for the Paris Olympics in 2024.