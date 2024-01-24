Is Christian McCaffrey playing Sunday? Latest on 49ers RB for NFC Championship game vs Lions

Christian McCaffrey is the heart and soul of the San Francisco 49ers offense. The running back is a crucial part of the NFC's best regular season team.

McCaffrey was pivotal in his team's divisional-round win over the Green Bay Packers, rushing 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 victory.

McCaffrey should be available for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. The All-Pro running back isn't carrying any notable injuries and should be healthy enough to lead the 49ers offense in a must-win game.

Christian McCaffrey injury status: What happened to 49ers' RB?

Ahead of the 49ers' Conference Championship preparations, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about TV images showing running back Christian McCaffrey getting his quad worked on.

Shanahan said:

"No, I heard about that on the TV because some of my family members asked me about it. But that's just what Christian, to me, always does. He's always working on his body and stuff. I was told nothing about his quad."

That's awesome news for the San Francisco faithful, as Christian McCaffrey is key to everything good about their offense.

The 49ers always rely on McCaffrey during dicey moments, and his fitness might be the difference between a Super Bowl win and a disappointing exit.

San Francisco 49ers injury report ahead of NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers had a few injury scares following their victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round. However, none would be of a bother as much as Deebo Samuel's status heading into Sunday.

Samuel played nine snaps against the Packers after being brought down hard on a nine-yard reception in the first quarter.

He was first evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return before exiting again with a shoulder injury. Thankfully, Kyle Shanahan is optimistic of Samuel's availablity for the rest of the postseason.

According to the coach, Samuel avoided any fracture, but no determinations about his health have been made beyond that.

The 49ers fans will hope that their Pro Bowl Swiss army knife plays against the Detroit Lions and, subsequently, the Super Bowl if they get that far.