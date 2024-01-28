Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight? 49ers RB’s status explored for NFC championship game vs Lions

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Sunday as they look to book their spot in the Super Bowl.

After having a superb regular season helping the 49ers (12-5) secure the NFC's No. 1 seed, they got past the Green Bay Packers to keep the year alive.

Now, facing Dan Campbell's Lions who are the feel-good story of this year's playoffs now that the Houston Texans have been eliminated, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers will be tasked with slaying the Lions.

After such a long and arduous season, coupled with the brutal playoff game that saw McCaffrey have 24 total touches, will he be lining up against the Lions?

Will Christian McCaffrey play today against the Lions?

NFC divisional playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers fans can breathe easy as Christian McCaffrey is fully healthy and ready to roll for the NFC championship game.

The running back again put up good numbers in the 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers as he rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also caught seven passes for 30 yards as he was just as effective in the passing game.

Given how important McCaffrey is to the 49ers offense in both the run and pass game, having him fully healthy is a big plus for Kyle Shanahan's team.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season while also having 564 yards and seven touchdowns on 64 receptions.

He is a true dual-purpose running back, and the Lions will need to do all they can to slow him down.

What time and channel is the Lions vs. 49ers game on today?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

The game between the 49ers and Lions will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET per variety.com.

The TV broadcast will be on Fox, but as usual, the game will also be available via stream on DirecTV. Fans can also stream it via Hulu and Fubo.

So, there are plenty of options for fans to watch the game so they don't miss out on what promises to be a superb conference title game.