Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight vs the Rams? 49ers RB's status revealed for Week 5 TNF

The Los Angeles Rams' rushing defense will face the challenge of containing San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey in Week 5. That unit has already found a way to limit the impacts of top running backs like the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the Houston Texans' Nick Chubb, and the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley this season.That said, McCaffrey has also excelled as a receiver this season, so that he will present a different kind of threat to the Rams' defense.The 49ers have been plagued by injuries this season, with quarterback Brock Purdy being the latest name set to miss time again because of a toe issue. Fans should expect the 49ers to rely largely on Purdy on Thursday night due to the numerous injuries to the team's other offensive playmakers.Will Christian McCaffrey play on TNF vs. the Los Angeles Rams?Christian McCaffrey is not on the San Francisco 49ers' injury report for this week and is expected to play on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.Brock Purdy (toe), Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib), Ricky Pearsall (knee), George Kittle (hamstring), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jordan Watkins (calf) are all out for Thursday's game, leaving the San Francisco 49ers with a thin offense.In light of this, McCaffrey is expected to be backup quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to man in the offense, both in the rushing and passing game.Through four games this season, McCaffrey has accumulated 100 touches (most in the league), which he has converted into 530 yards and two touchdowns. Given the injury problems the Niners are dealing with, he would be expected to handle a similar workload on Thursday night as he did last weekend, when he had 31 touches in the game against the Jaguars.Luckily for the 49ers, McCaffrey has consistently been good against the Rams in his career. In his four meetings with them during his professional career—two with the Carolina Panthers and two with the Niners—he has amassed an incredible 407 rushing yards, 28 receptions, 244 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.Although opposing running backs haven't been able to make a significant impact against the Rams this season, McCaffrey is a different kind of beast, and his past performance against them indicates that he might have another strong game in Week 5.How to watch Rams vs. 49ers Week 5 TNF game?Week 5 NFL action will begin at SoFi Stadium with a Primetime NFC West game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.The Rams enter the Week 5 game with momentum on their side, having defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a tightly contested Week 4 matchup, during which receiver Puka Nacua recorded 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. They will try to take over the NFC West with another decisive win over the 49ers, who are under-manned and lost for the first time this season in Week 4.Here, we have provided all the details you need to watch the Thursday Night Football game:Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 2Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaLive Streaming: Amazon Prime VideoAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)