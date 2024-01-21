Is Christian McCaffrey related to Fran McCaffery? 49ers RB's family explored

Arguably the best running back in the NFL at the moment is Christian McCaffrey. Throughout his professional career till date, he has set numerous records while playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

There have been suspicions that the gifted running back and Fran McCaffery, the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team, are linked in some way due to their strikingly similar last names.

According to multiple reports, Fran and Christian actually have no familial connection. They are just two distinct individuals who fell in love with sports and became successful in their own careers, sharing a similar name.

Christian McCaffrey has a dad that also played sports and was successful while playing it but his first name is not Fran. Also, Fran McCaffery has kids that are into athletics but none of them is named Christian.

Born in Philadelphia, Fran and his wife Margaret are parents to three boys, Connor, Patrick, and Jonathan, and one girl, Marit.

Fran recently became the all-time wins leader in Iowa with 272 victories. Ahead of the 2010–11 men's collegiate basketball season, he took over as the program's head coach, and has an overall record of 272-182.

Who are Christian McCaffrey's parents and brothers?

In 1991, the New York Giants selected Christian McCaffrey's father, Ed, in the third round of the NFL draft. After three seasons in New York, he became a member of the San Francisco 49ers and then the Denver Broncos, where he was selected to one Pro Bowl. Along with that, he won three Super Bowls: one with the 49ers and two with the Broncos, including consecutive championships in 1997 and 1998.

Christian is Ed's second son to have also played in the NFL. Max McCaffrey, Christian's older brother was a wide receiver at Duke before joining the NFL for two seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ed has four children all together and they are all boys. Dylan, his third son, attended the University of Michigan to play football before moving to Northern Colorado. Luke, his youngest son, is a wide receiver for Rice University's football team.

Ed McCaffrey met his wife and Christian's mother, Lisa, at Stanford, where she was a women's soccer player. She played collegiate athletics and achieved track records, following in her father's footsteps. According to PEOPLE, her father, Dr. Dave Sime, was regarded as one of the world's quickest men in the 1950s.