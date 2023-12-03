Is Christian Watson playing today vs. Chiefs? Packers WR's availability status for Week 13 explored

Christian Watson was one of the few bright spots on the Green Bay Packers offense in the 2022 NFL season. The then-rookie was Aaron Rodgers' most reliable weapon following the loss of Davante Adams and was a frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year for a few weeks. However, injuries have contributed to Watson suffering from the proverbial sophomore season slump.

Ahead of Week 13 of the present NFL season, Christian Watson will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the first time in a while, Watson didn't appear on the Packers' injury report all week, so he's in a prime position to feature against one of the best defenses in the NFL on Sunday Night Football.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Christian Watson?

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Christian Watson missed the opening three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. Hamstring issues aren't a rarity for Watson, as the dynamic pass catcher also missed three games in his rookie season due to the same issue.

Aside from his hamstring injury to start the season, Watson has also dealt with back and chest injuries, as well as a concussion scare following a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

It's clear that Watson hasn't had the best of luck with injuries in his first two seasons in the NFL, but when he's available, he has been phenomenal. The North Dakota State University alum was phenomenal to close out 2022, scoring eight touchdowns in the last eight fixtures of the regular season.

Expand Tweet

How has Christian Watson performed this season?

Christian Watson has had a challenging season in 2023. The second-year wide receiver went from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to first-time starter Jordan Love and it's clear that he's adjusting to the new system. Watson has a 2023 stat line of 21 receptions, 351 receiving yards, and a mere three touchdowns in eight games.

Of course, all of the blame can't be attributed to the change in quarterback, as Watson has hardly enjoyed an uninterrupted run in the first team due to injury. As they say, "The best ability is availability." Unfortunately, Watson's litany of injuries makes it difficult for the Packers' coaching staff to build a sustainable offense around his undeniable talents.

Thankfully for the Packers, Watson will be available for their Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers will need all the help that they can get as they face off against a versatile offense led by reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes.