Is Christian Watson playing this week? Packers WR’s status explored for wildcard round game vs Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is a supremely talented pass catcher who can rack up yards seemingly at will. However, the North Dakota State alum has always had a challenging time with injuries. Watson missed three games in his rookie season and eight in his sophomore season due to niggling injuries. To make matters worse, his status for his first-ever playoff game looks to be in doubt.

Ahead of the Packers' wildcard round game against the Dallas Cowboys, Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury. This article will examine what happened to the skillful pass catcher, his potential return date and how he's performed this season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What happened to Christian Watson?

According to ESPN, Christian Watson strained his right hamstring in a Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Due to that injury, Watson was held out of every practice for the next four weeks. Thankfully for Green Bay, it finished the season strong without its WR1 and made the postseason in the first year of the Jordan Love era.

At the moment, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admits that he's still determining if the Packers will get back Watson for this Sunday's playoff showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

The sophomore wideout has now missed five straight games with a hamstring injury but was a limited participant in last week's training sessions. That's, at the barest minimum, a positive sign as to his potential availability for a crunch game against "America's Team."

Watson's availability for the Cowboys' game will be clearer in the coming days. The Packers will soon ramp up practice sessions, and their coaching staff will know Watson's availability.

How has Christian Watson performed this season?

Christian Watson has performed admirably in the games he's featured in this season. The second-year wide receiver dealt with injuries for most of the year, contributing to the proverbial "sophomore slump." Watson racked up a stat line of 28 receptions, 422 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in nine games. Watson started all his games this season, starting the year as the team's WR1.

The Green Bay faithful will hope that Watson passes a late fitness test to play against the Cowboys. The North Dakota State alum is a skilled route runner on the Gridiron, and his ability to create separation is a key part of Matt LaFleur's offense.