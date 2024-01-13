Is CJ Stroud playing today? Latest on Texans QB for Wild Card game vs Browns 

CJ Stroud is having a fabulous rookie season with the Houston Texans. The quarterback has racked up 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns on 319 passes across 15 games in the regular season, guiding the Texans to the AFC South title.

Following a stellar run in the regular season, fans are curious to learn whether Stroud will continue to lead Houston's offense in the playoffs.

Barring any late injury or setback, Stroud will suit up to play against the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 13. The signal-caller took part in training during the week and looked in good spirits as well.

CJ Stroud injury status: What happened to Texans QB?

CJ Stroud is currently listed as active on the Houston Texans roster. However, the quarterback had entered the NFL's concussion protocols in December.

In Week 14, Stroud suffered a head injury against the New York Jets. He took a hit from Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in the fourth quarter, and his head bounced off the turf. The Texans quarterback was taken to the locker room and did not return to the field.

Stroud subsequently missed two games after entering the concussion protocols. However, he returned to action in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

Since making his comeback from a head injury, Stroud led Houston to two victories and put the team into the playoffs.

How to watch Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns live? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Wild Card game

The Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Wild Card game will air nationally on NBC. Fans in Cleveland can watch the matchup live on the local channel on WYKC.

The Browns-Texans playoff contest can also be streamed live on Peacock and Fubo TV.

Game : Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Stadium : NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC and WYKC (for locals in Cleveland)

: NBC and WYKC (for locals in Cleveland) Streaming: Peacock and Fubo TV