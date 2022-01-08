Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing today against Denver Broncos?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has had a difficult time staying healthy since entering the NFL. He missed three games due to injuries last season.

The former first-round pick has missed six games this season and will miss his seventh in Week 18.

Edwards-Helaire is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Kansas City Chiefs already winning their division, the running back can afford to miss Week 18 to heal up.

But the Chiefs will need him to be healthy down the stretch if they want to accomplish their postseason goal of winning the Super Bowl.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out today against Denver Broncos

Edwards-Helaire was ruled out of Week 18 Thursday. It came after the 22-year-old running back missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday as he nursed a shoulder injury.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice in Week 17 as well.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Chiefs ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Saturday's game against the Broncos. Darrel Williams is in line for another start. The Chiefs ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Saturday's game against the Broncos. Darrel Williams is in line for another start.

Without Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs will turn to their backup running back, Darrel Williams, to carry the load. Williams has performed well when counted on in Edwards-Helaire's absence this season.

Williams has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, which is slightly below average. He's a dangerous pass-catching option out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 442 receiving yards on 44 catches.

For comparison's sake, Edwards-Helaire has just 19 catches for 129 yards. Edwards-Helaire is the more efficient runner at 4.3 yards per tote.

But the dropoff from starter to backup isn't steep. Some fantasy football experts have gone as far as to say Williams is the best player (of the two) and fantasy option to draft in 2022.

Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Darrel Williams fantasy PPG when the starter in 2021 (PPR)



CEH - 11.8 (10 gms)

Williams - 19.1 (six gms)



Snap share when the starter:



CEH - 54%

Williams - 74%



Yet CEH will continue to be go in Round 3 based on “Draft Capital”



I’ll take DW next season Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Darrel Williams fantasy PPG when the starter in 2021 (PPR)CEH - 11.8 (10 gms)Williams - 19.1 (six gms)Snap share when the starter:CEH - 54%Williams - 74%Yet CEH will continue to be go in Round 3 based on “Draft Capital”I’ll take DW next season

While Williams is a capable back, the Chiefs are a deeper and more complete team with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the lineup. The Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack at 16th in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Given how much improved the Chiefs' offensive line is, they have a chance to be one of the best offenses in the AFC playoffs. But it's not doable without both Williams and Edwards-Helaire at full strength.

The Denver Broncos' defense held the tandem to 19 carries for 74 yards in their previous meeting this season.

The Broncos may be out of playoff contention, but they can still play spoilers to the Chiefs, who need a win and a Tennessee Titans loss to claim the AFC's top seed.

