Is Cole Kmet playing today? Latest on Bears TE’s status for Week 17 vs Falcons

Tight end Cole Kmet has not missed an NFL game since being selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 draft. Kmet suffered an injury shortly before halftime of last week's Arizona Cardinals game. After a reception, he was hit squarely in the knee and dropped to the ground. He finished the half, having caught four passes for 107 yards.

Kmet did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, which cast considerable doubt on his status to take the field. He could only draw a questionable tag on Friday despite being limited in practice.

Key players frequently miss matchups due to ailments they might be able to play through if their teams have nothing to play for, especially with only two games left in the season. Kmet has no big reason to participate this week, given that the Bears have nothing to play for again this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cole Kmet's status update: Will the tight end play against the Falcons?

Since signing with the Chicago Bears, Cole Kmet has participated in all 65 games, starting 58 of them. The Notre Dame alum admitted last week that there is a balance between playing more contests without a setback and being prudent with his knee ailment.

"I'm not going to be dumb about it, but if I feel good to go. I'm good to go," Kmet said.

It's also important to remember that Kmet played through a quad injury that made him questionable before last week's game.

When asked if he would be available for today's game, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus expressed optimism about the tight end's chances.

"Everything looks pretty good there, so it's positive,” Eberflus said.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, Kmet will be a game-time decision for the Bears' game against the Falcons, testing out his injured knee before the team decides how to use him, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Given his limited practice participation this week, Cole Kmet may face some workload management, though the team hasn't clarified that would happen. Either way, his status will be confirmed when the Bears make their inactive list available 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.