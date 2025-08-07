Is Cooper Kupp playing today? Exploring Seahawks WR's status for preseason game vs. Raiders

Cooper Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason spending eight campaigns with the LA Rams.
Many are eager to know whether Kupp will play in Seattle's 2025 preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
Is Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp playing tonight vs. Raiders?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
According to reports, Cooper Kupp won't play against the Raiders on Thursday. The Seahawks wideout, among many other starters, is expected to sit out the preseason opener.
Kupp has been active and with no injury woes this offseason. However, Seattle likely wants to keep him fit and ready for the regular season.
During his eight campaigns with the LA Rams, Kupp recorded 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns on 634 receptions in 104 regular season games. He also posted 742 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions in nine playoff matchups.
Kupp played a key role in helping the Rams win the 2023 Super Bowl. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year, and earned his only Pro Bowl honor that year.
Last week, Kupp said he was eager to get to work with the Seahawks at training camp to get a better understanding of his teammates. The receiver is expected to serve as a top target of Sam Darnold.
Seattle will play its second preseason game against the Chiefs on Aug. 15, and its third preseason matchup versus the Packers on Aug. 23.
How to watch Raiders vs. Seahawks?
The Raiders-Seahawks preseason game will air on KING 5. Kate Scott will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Michael Robinson and Michael Bennett will provide analysis.
Here are the key details about the Raiders vs. Seahawks preseason game on Thursday:
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 7
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: KING 5
- Stadium: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.