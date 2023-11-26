Is Cooper Kupp playing today? Rams WR’s Week 12 status explored

Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in last week's 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He left the game early and wasn't able to return. It has been a rough season for the star wide receiver who only played six games this season.

After Kupp went down against the Seahawks, there were concerns about his availability for the upcoming games. Will he play today against the Arizona Cardinals? Let's take a look at his injury status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Cooper Kupp play in Week 12?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

As per the latest update, Cooper Kupp is cleared to play in Week 12 against the Cardinals. He has been able to recover from the ankle injury and unlike the hamstring issues he suffered earlier in the season, the receiver won't miss any games.

In six games that he has played this season, Kupp has 24 receptions for 375 yards and one touchdown. While he was out, Puka Nacua filled in his shoes and has been performing well. Even after Kupp's return, the team has not been over-reliant on him like they were the previous season.

Heading into Week 12, the Los Angeles Rams are 4-6. They can still make the playoffs, and a win against the Cardinals today would boost their chances. All of their star players are available to play in Week 12, which is a very big advantage.

Cooper Kupp injury history

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

After a historic 2021 season for Kupp, injuries have been a growing concern for the 30-year-old star. He has already missed four games this season and played only nine out of 17 games last season.

Here's a look at his injury history:

2017: Pulled Groin

2018: Sprained MCL

2018: ACL Tear

2021: Knee bruise

2022: Pedal Ankle sprain

2023: Thigh Hamstring Strain

Kupp is a top-tier wide receiver when he's healthy. Sadly, he has faced availability issues in the last two seasons, which have been concerning. Hopefully, he will avoid any other injuries and play all the remaining games this season.