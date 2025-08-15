  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight? Exploring Seahawks WR's status for preseason game vs Chiefs

Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight? Exploring Seahawks WR's status for preseason game vs Chiefs

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 15, 2025 17:34 GMT
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight? Exploring Seahawks WR's status for preseason game vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp spent the first eight years of his career, from 2017 to 2024, playing with the Los Angeles Rams. He did, however, sign a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025.

Ad

The Seahawks will look to add Kupp to the offense alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year in the hopes that his leadership and experience will be crucial to their development.

Seattle fans will get a first look at Kupp on Friday night as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in its second preseason game of the year. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year award winner didn't play in the Hawks' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but he, alongside other starters, is scheduled to play today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There might be a couple of guys that will vary whether they are out there or not. Still kind of working through it right now," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday. "But yeah, our guys are going to start the game out and we’ll see how long it goes.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This game will mark the start of a new chapter in Kupp's professional career. He showed a sign of decline last year, recording 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in the Rams' offense.

Ad

He will look to improve on those stats this year, but first, he needs to focus on getting to know Seattle's scheme and building on-field chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.

As for the Chiefs, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce will not play on Friday in Seattle. Gardner Minshew is expected to be Kansas City's QB1 for the game, as head coach Andy Reid would prefer to be cautious with his starters.

Ad
Ad

How to watch Cooper Kupp's Seahawks in preseason game vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Friday at 10 p.m. ET as part of their 2025 NFL preseason schedule, following their 23-23 draw with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

This is Seattle's second of three preseason games; the team will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 3 on August 23. The Chiefs will try to bounce back from last week's 20–17 loss to the Cardinals in Atlanta.

Ad

Here is the schedule, time, and livestream details for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game:

Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: NFL Network

Live Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications