Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight? Exploring Seahawks WR's status for preseason game vs Chiefs

Cooper Kupp spent the first eight years of his career, from 2017 to 2024, playing with the Los Angeles Rams. He did, however, sign a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025.The Seahawks will look to add Kupp to the offense alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year in the hopes that his leadership and experience will be crucial to their development.Seattle fans will get a first look at Kupp on Friday night as the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in its second preseason game of the year. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year award winner didn't play in the Hawks' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but he, alongside other starters, is scheduled to play today.&quot;There might be a couple of guys that will vary whether they are out there or not. Still kind of working through it right now,&quot; Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday. &quot;But yeah, our guys are going to start the game out and we’ll see how long it goes.”This game will mark the start of a new chapter in Kupp's professional career. He showed a sign of decline last year, recording 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in the Rams' offense.He will look to improve on those stats this year, but first, he needs to focus on getting to know Seattle's scheme and building on-field chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold.As for the Chiefs, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce will not play on Friday in Seattle. Gardner Minshew is expected to be Kansas City's QB1 for the game, as head coach Andy Reid would prefer to be cautious with his starters.How to watch Cooper Kupp's Seahawks in preseason game vs. ChiefsThe Seattle Seahawks will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Friday at 10 p.m. ET as part of their 2025 NFL preseason schedule, following their 23-23 draw with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.This is Seattle's second of three preseason games; the team will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 3 on August 23. The Chiefs will try to bounce back from last week's 20–17 loss to the Cardinals in Atlanta.Here is the schedule, time, and livestream details for the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game:Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. ETLocation: Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonTV: NFL NetworkLive Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+